Watch Beyoncé Perform Cowboy Carter Songs In Christmas NFL Halftime Show

2024 was big for Beyoncé, who unveiled the massive album Cowboy Carter in March, became the first Black woman to hit #1 on the Hot 100 chart with a country song, broke the record for most career Grammy nominations, amongst many other achievements. Today, she gave her first live performance in more than a year at the Christmas Day NFL Halftime Show.

At Beyoncé’s Houston hometown’s NRG Stadium, the Houston Texans are playing against the Baltimore Ravens, and it’s the first NFL game to stream on Netflix. For the halftime performance the popstar sang a medley of Cowboy Carter tracks, opening with “16 Carriages” while riding a horse, followed by “Blackbiird” with Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, and Tiera Kennedy. Bey was joined by Shaboozey for their collab “Spaghetti,” Post Malone for “Levii’s Jeans,” and her daughter Blue Ivy made an appearance as well. She also played “YA YA,” “My House,” “Jolene,” and of course “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Mariah Carey kicked off the broadcast with “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” currently America’s #1 song for its 17th week, and Pentatonix sang the National Anthem.

The game will remain available to view on Netflix for just a few more hours. Referencing last month’s crummy stream of Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s fight, Netflix and Beyoncé made a playful reference in a promo video yesterday, interrupting a shot of Beyoncé with a moment of buffering.

After her performance Beyoncé shared a social media post teasing something for Jan. 14 and Live Nation reposted it.

Watch clips of her performance below.

