Beyoncé Becomes First Black Woman To Hit #1 On Hot 100 With A Country Song

Last year’s trend of country songs hitting #1 is not over yet, but this time one of music’s biggest superstars has crashed the party. “Texas Hold ‘Em,” one of two singles from Beyoncé’s country pivot Act II, has followed last week’s #2 debut by rising to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. She’s the first Black woman to top the chart with a country song. It’s Beyoncé’s ninth #1 hit as a solo artist, a run that now spans more than 20 years, though she also has four as a member of Destiny’s Child.

Those nine solo chart-toppers, via Billboard:

“Texas Hold ‘Em,” one week to date, March 2, 2024

“Break My Soul,” two weeks, beginning Aug. 13, 2022

“Savage” (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé), one, May 30, 2020

“Perfect” (Ed Sheeran duet with Beyoncé), five (on which she was credited; the song led for six weeks total), beginning Dec. 23, 2017

“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” four, beginning Dec. 13, 2008

“Irreplaceable,” 10, beginning Dec. 16, 2006

“Check on It,” feat. Slim Thug, five, beginning Feb. 4, 2006

“Baby Boy,” feat. Sean Paul, nine, beginning Oct. 4, 2003

“Crazy in Love,” feat. Jay-Z, eight weeks at No. 1, beginning July 12, 2003

Beyoncé made history last week when “Texas Hold ‘Em” made her the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, despite some pushback from country radio programmers. “Texas Hold ‘Em” remains atop Hot Country Songs this week. It’s the 26th single to top both the Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs, a feat that happened with four songs last year: Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town,” Oliver Anthony Music’s “Rich Men North Of Richmond,” and Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves’ “I Remember Everything.”

Also: Country legend Dolly Parton, who pulled a genre crossover of her own last year, approves of Beyoncé’s country phase. On Instagram, she writes, “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album. So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!”