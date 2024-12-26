SZA Addresses Split With Manager, Promises New LANA Mixes

We’re in the thick of SZA SZN, and it just got a bit more tumultuous. Less than a week after the release of her new album SOS Deluxe: LANA, her longtime manager Terrence “Punch” Henderson has apparently opted to drop her as a client.

Social posts announcing the split between SZA and Punch, who is also president of her record label Top Dawg Entertainment, began to circulate on Christmas. The Instagram fan account @szasgyatt shared a report of Punch’s departure with the comment “No hard feelings but kinda happy about it.” SZA jumped into the replies on that post to confirm that she’s no longer managed by Punch, implying that it was his decision to step away. “Nothing to celebrate. The end of an era. I wish him the best,” she wrote, inserting a heart emoji before adding, “whatever his choices may be.” In a separate comment, she continued, “And to be clear I love punch deeply ! NO ONE should be attacking him or being cruel on my behalf . Sometimes ppl grow apart and that’s okay.”

Last Friday, when LANA was scheduled for release, it did not come out at midnight according to music industry standard. Punch tweeted a promise that the album would be out by noon PT, writing of the delay, “It’s my fault.” That was in keeping with a Variety feature last year in which he said he was willing to absorb fan complaints for her: “I understand that people need a fall guy, a bad guy. So I prefer that to be me than the artist. I don’t need her focusing on that while she’s making these records. I’ll take that.”

When the album finally did drop Friday afternoon, SZA shared a screenshot of a text conversation with Punch suggesting she’d release more new songs before the end of the year, possibly on Christmas or New Year’s Eve. Then, on Monday, she suggested the revamped LANA would involve some altered mixes of tracks that already dropped, The Life Of Pablo-style: “After listening w a clear mind I’m Switching some mixes out when I add stuff on Christmas lol . This means nothing to you but had to say it for me lol . Who knows u might notice.” On Instagram last night, SZA addressed those additional tracks while further confirming that Punch was the one who stepped away: “those were tracks punch and I spoke about releasing together prior . Obviously he stepped away abruptly so sorting the drop out was a bit tricky . Pls Give me a second .. they’ll be loaded.”

For what it’s worth, Punch has not outright confirmed the split, just vaguely alluded to it. On his own Twitter/X account Christmas night, he posted a photo of Heath Ledger as the Joker along with the message “Madness, as you know, is like gravity. All it takes is a little push.” He later wrote, “SMH. Change your bio and everything goes haywire. Sheesh. I’m beginning to suspect some of you guys don’t fancy me very much.” At the moment, his bios on X and IG still begin, “I manage SZA.”

SZA has officially parted ways with her manager, TDE’s Punch. “Nothing to celebrate. The end of an era. I wish him the best.” pic.twitter.com/8CpygCNMSQ — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) December 26, 2024

SMH. Change your bio and everything goes haywire. Sheesh. I’m beginning to suspect some of you guys don’t fancy me very much. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) December 26, 2024

King being kind n finna let me purge it all .. yes im secretly begging for more than this lmao everybody say thank you @iamstillpunch pic.twitter.com/eAiR7gPT8F — SZA (@sza) December 21, 2024