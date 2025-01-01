Watch Jade Cover Donna Summer & Amii Stewart To Ring In 2025

News January 1, 2025 10:05 AM By Chris DeVille

Watch Jade Cover Donna Summer & Amii Stewart To Ring In 2025

News January 1, 2025 10:05 AM By Chris DeVille

Jade Thirlwall, formerly of Little Mix, had a banner 2024 thanks to debut single “Angel Of My Dreams,” which was a hit in her native England, cracked our list of the year’s best songs, and was crowned the top pop track of the year by our esteemed columnist Katherine St. Asaph. The mononymous Jade closed out her big 2024 with an appearance on UK talk show host Jools Holland’s annual New Year’s Eve Hootenanny.

Although “Angel Of My Dreams” was quite forward-thinking, Jade went retro for her performance on Jools’ Annual Hootenanny, singing a pair of songs that topped the US singles chart in 1979. First up was Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff,” then Amii Stewart’s “Knock On Wood,” both backed by Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra. Watch below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2025

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow”

3 days ago 0

Charli XCX Shares Brat Manifesto, Letterboxd Profile, Injectables Routine

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest