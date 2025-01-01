Watch Jade Cover Donna Summer & Amii Stewart To Ring In 2025

Jade Thirlwall, formerly of Little Mix, had a banner 2024 thanks to debut single “Angel Of My Dreams,” which was a hit in her native England, cracked our list of the year’s best songs, and was crowned the top pop track of the year by our esteemed columnist Katherine St. Asaph. The mononymous Jade closed out her big 2024 with an appearance on UK talk show host Jools Holland’s annual New Year’s Eve Hootenanny.

Although “Angel Of My Dreams” was quite forward-thinking, Jade went retro for her performance on Jools’ Annual Hootenanny, singing a pair of songs that topped the US singles chart in 1979. First up was Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff,” then Amii Stewart’s “Knock On Wood,” both backed by Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra. Watch below.