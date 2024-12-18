The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2024

For at least a decade now – since Billboard started counting music streams in its chart calculations in 2013, and probably before – the sound of pop music has been sharply bifurcated between the extremely online and extremely offline. The starlets you meme about on social media aren’t necessarily making the songs you hear 20 times on the radio on your commute, or in the coffee shop picking up breakfast, or out at the pool’s pumped-in speakers. 2024 had an especially sharp divide; compare the charts to the conversation, and you’ll see what I mean.

This makes talking about the year in pop kind of hard! Was the summer ruled by Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” a concoction made in a lab to max out every possible Song Of The Summer vibe? Or was it ruled by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” or Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”, two genial, country-adjacent singles that achieved song-of-the-summer status on numbers, not vibes? Perhaps it was Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” which managed to rule both online and offline: Within hours, online rap heads and Genius-pilled beef watchers had drafted a grand, footnoted, unified theory of the downfall of Drake, which countless clubs and sound systems were already blasting into practice? Or perhaps you’ve heard of a thing called a Brat Summer….

If there’s one thing that unites all the strands of pop in 2024, it might be: more. Electropop’s gotten more sleazy. R&B’s gotten more sumptuous and refined. The folkies and country dudes have gotten more burly and wailed more loudly. And of course, there’s more of it all than ever before, – which makes narrowing the field to 40 songs harder in turn. We could have gone to 50 or 100 or more and still missed hundreds of objective bangers. But tradition is tradition, so here’s our top 40 countdown of 2024.