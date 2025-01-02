Beach Fossils have pretty eclectic taste. Over the past few years, the Brooklyn indie rock veterans have covered Yung Lean and Disclosure, and they went on tour with Post Malone. But sometimes Beach Fossils’ taste can be fairly predictable. For example: They like Duster.

Beach Fossils have just shared a cover of “Inside Out,” a highlight from Duster’s 1998 slowcore bible Stratosphere. The new rendition feels a little brighter and less lo-fi, but still has that cozy feeling of the original. Numero Group released the single, so maybe the label has a covers compilation in the works? Hear Beach Fossils do “Inside Out” below.