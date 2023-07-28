Beach Fossils – “Latch” (Disclosure & Sam Smith Cover)

New Music July 28, 2023 1:55 PM By Chris DeVille

Noted Post Malone tourmates Beach Fossils just released their first album in six years, Bunny. Disclosure also recently dropped a new LP, Alchemy, recorded without guests or samples for the first time. But when Beach Fossils visited the SiriusXM studios recently, they had a different Disclosure record on the mind. Dustin Payseur and friends did a droning acoustic take on “Latch,” the dance-pop classic from Disclosure’s decade-old debut album Settle that doubled as the world’s introduction to Sam Smith. Watch that cover plus Beach Fossils’ performance of their own “Don’t Fade Away” below.

