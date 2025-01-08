Destroyer Announces New Album Dan’s Boogie: Hear “Bologna”

Next month, Destroyer hits the road with Father John Misty, who recently released his latest album Mahashmashana. Today, the prolific indie rock project of Dan Bejar is announcing its own new record, Dan’s Boogie, to follow 2022’s Labyrinthitis. The lead single “Bologna” is out now, and it features Fiver’s Simone Schmidt.

“I haven’t written many songs like ‘Bologna,'” Bejar explains. “I struggled singing the first and third verses, the most important parts of the song. They needed gravity and grit. The threat of disappearing needed to be real. So I called Simone.”

“Bologna” has Destroyer’s signature dreaminess, made more powerful by Bejar and Schmidt’s harmonies against a cinematic sonic backdrop. Watch the David Galloway-directed music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Same Thing As Nothing At All”

02 “Hydroplaning Off The Edge Of The World”

03 “The Ignoramus Of Love”

04 “Dan’s Boogie”

05 “Bologna” (Feat. Fiver)

06 “I Materialize”

07 “Sun Meet Snow”

08 “Cataract Light”

09 “Travel Light”

TOUR DATES:

02/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

02/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*

02/15 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall*

02/17 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!*

02/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore*

02/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE*

02/22 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

02/23 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center*

02/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre*

02/26 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre*

02/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore*

03/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

06/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

*w/ Father John Misty

Dan’s Boogie is out 3/28 via Merge.