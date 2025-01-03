Drake Appears To Threaten Former Ally LeBron James In Quickly Deleted “Fighting Irish” Freestyle

Cole Burston/Getty Images

News January 3, 2025 4:45 PM By Chris DeVille

Drake Appears To Threaten Former Ally LeBron James In Quickly Deleted “Fighting Irish” Freestyle

Cole Burston/Getty Images

News January 3, 2025 4:45 PM By Chris DeVille

Seemingly the whole world turned on Drake in 2024, or at least the vast segments of the world that don’t worship skeezy Twitch streamers. Those who seemed to relish Drake’s downfall in the Kendrick Lamar beef included some former allies such as LeBron James, who has often professed his love for Kendrick’s death blow “Not Like Us” and was spotted dancing to it at a Lakers game as recently as a week ago.

That little jig on his way to the court might have sparked some fresh anger in Drake. A new freestyle called “Fighting Irish” briefly appeared on the producer Conductor Williams’ YouTube page today, containing bars that seem to be addressed to LeBron.”The world fell in love with the gimmicks/ Even my brothers got tickets/ Seemed like they loved every minute,” Drake raps on the song. “Just know the shit is personal to us and wasn’t just business/ Analyzing behavioral patterns is somewhat suspicious.” Later, he raps about gifting each other watches, which some internet sleuths have determined is a reference to LeBron. He then threatens to reveal secrets about the NBA megastar: “And n****s cried the blues for you, sayin’ it wasn’t malicious/ Talkin’ ’bout we family, well, I’m not the cousin to visit/ God forbid we ever got to tarnish your public image.”

“Fighting Irish” has been preserved in unofficial Twitter/X uploads, so you can check it out below.

As many online have pointed out, Drake has LeBron’s face tattooed on his body.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2025

5 days ago 0

Vybz Kartel’s First Show Since Prison Release Had Popcaan, Busta Rhymes, Spice, & More

3 days ago 0

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Won’t Change Its Name, Won’t Rule Out New Category For Lawyers

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest