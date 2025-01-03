Drake Appears To Threaten Former Ally LeBron James In Quickly Deleted “Fighting Irish” Freestyle

Seemingly the whole world turned on Drake in 2024, or at least the vast segments of the world that don’t worship skeezy Twitch streamers. Those who seemed to relish Drake’s downfall in the Kendrick Lamar beef included some former allies such as LeBron James, who has often professed his love for Kendrick’s death blow “Not Like Us” and was spotted dancing to it at a Lakers game as recently as a week ago.

That little jig on his way to the court might have sparked some fresh anger in Drake. A new freestyle called “Fighting Irish” briefly appeared on the producer Conductor Williams’ YouTube page today, containing bars that seem to be addressed to LeBron.”The world fell in love with the gimmicks/ Even my brothers got tickets/ Seemed like they loved every minute,” Drake raps on the song. “Just know the shit is personal to us and wasn’t just business/ Analyzing behavioral patterns is somewhat suspicious.” Later, he raps about gifting each other watches, which some internet sleuths have determined is a reference to LeBron. He then threatens to reveal secrets about the NBA megastar: “And n****s cried the blues for you, sayin’ it wasn’t malicious/ Talkin’ ’bout we family, well, I’m not the cousin to visit/ God forbid we ever got to tarnish your public image.”

“Fighting Irish” has been preserved in unofficial Twitter/X uploads, so you can check it out below.

DRAKE x CONDUCTOR WILLIAMS

NEW FREESTYLE OUT NOW 🚨pic.twitter.com/Rn2awVd4cv — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 3, 2025

LeBron James dances to “NOT LIKE US” & then proceeded to drop 31 points & 10 assists on the Golden State Warriors 🔥 Kendrick Lamar put something in that song. pic.twitter.com/PN6YMcdhbW — kendrick Lyrics (@WordFromKdot) December 26, 2024

“Remember we traded watches I gave you the arabic dial and you gave me the numbered edition” Looks like Drake had some words for Lebron James on his new “Fighting Irish” freestyle pic.twitter.com/6U9yYcAGTo — Shotta (@ShottaSV) January 3, 2025

As many online have pointed out, Drake has LeBron’s face tattooed on his body.