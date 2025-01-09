We’ve Got A File On You: Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos

We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc.

The last time Franz Ferdinand put out a new album, in 2018, Donald Trump was president, Hollywood was being rocked by #MeToo scandals, while Kendrick and Beyoncé were driving the discourse. So it’s oddly appropriate that the Scottish indie icons are now reemerging into an eerily similar cultural moment, because, over the past two decades, Franz Ferdinand have functioned as a textbook case of “the more things change, the more they stay the same.”

The Franz Ferdinand of 2025 look decidedly different than the one that overtook student-disco danceloors 20-plus years ago. With the departures of guitarist Nick McCarthy in 2016 and drummer Paul Thompson in 2021, only two founding Franz members remain — singer/guitarist Alex Kapranos and bassist Bob Hardy — while the classic quartet configuration has given way to an expanded five-piece lineup that now includes drummer Audrey Tait, guitarist Dino Bardot, and keyboardist Julian Corrie. The Human Fear’s opening track and first single “Audacious” functions as a microcosm of that evolution — what begins as the sort of lo-fi indie-rock tune Kapranos might’ve cooked up in his Glasgow flat in 2002 suddenly blossoms into a string-swept, piano-gilded, stardust-speckled anthem, as if the band were throwing a confetti-strewn ticker-tape parade to celebrate their return.

“Audacious” effectively serves as the mission statement for the album as a whole. At at a time when Franz’s formative years are being mythologized through indie sleaze Instagram accounts and American Apparelized fashion spreads, The Human Fear is a reminder of Franz’s foundational role in that moment, with “Night Or Day” coming on like a Richard X mash-up of “Take Me Out” and “Still D.R.E.” and the lecherous electroclash banger “Hooked” thrusting you right into the middle of a circa-2005 Vice-sponsored SXSW afterparty where the open bar is only serving some disgusting booze-spiked energy drink.

But the album is also a gauge of how far Franz have moved beyond that era — certainly, it’s hard to imagine the debonair dance-punks of yore pulling off a song like “Tell Me I Should Stay,” where a classical-piano prelude gives way to a seductive reggae rhythm, before kicking into a romping chorus straight out of some Spector-produced girl-group golden oldie. And I can’t think of any other mid-2000s NME pinups today who could attempt something as esoteric as the Greek folksong-inspired cabaret of “Black Eyelashes” while still making it fit seamlessly into their urbane, rhythm-forward milieu.

Stereogum recently connected with Kapranos as he enjoyed some pre-Christmas chilltime in the south of France with his wife, singer-songwriter Clara Luciani, and their 15-month-old boy. As the following interview makes clear, Kapranos remains an artist equally enamoured with both the mass-appeal mechanics of pop music and the subversive strategies of the underground — after all, this is a guy who, in just a few short years, went from booking Mogwai’s first gigs in Glasgow to sharing a stage at the Grammys with Black Eyed Peas. We get into that and many more unlikely chapters in the Franz Ferdinand saga in this career-spanning conversation.

The Human Fear (2025)

On paper, it appears there’s been a seven year gap between Franz Ferdinand records. But obviously, there was a lot going on in those seven years: the pandemic, getting married, fatherhood, members coming and going, a greatest-hits album and tour… so at what point did this album actually start to take shape?

ALEX KAPRANOS: I mean, I didn’t really stop working. In fact, there are songs on this record that I was working on when we were making Always Ascending. Like, “Night Or Day” was actually the first song that Julian [Corrie] played with the band, a really early version of it. And it’s the song that made me kind of go, “Oh, wow, yeah, he’s going to be the keyboard player, he’s brilliant!” I was working during the pandemic, and there were the two new songs that we put on the Hits To The Head album, and we toured that as well. I’m actually really glad we did that tour, because it was a new lineup with the band, with Audrey on the drums. Dino had been playing with us for a while, but there’s something about getting a new lineup together, and if you actually tour that lineup before you go into the studio, it just means you’re super-tight and you’ve got that telepathic thing going on, and it makes going in the studio that much easier and more satisfying as well.

With the lineup changing over the years, was it hard for you to give up that romantic notion of Franz Ferdinand being a band of four best mates with that last-gang-in-town attitude?

KAPRANOS: I think it’s similar to how gangs actually operate in real life! Members come and go — you know, someone’s got to get whacked every once in a while! Paul and Nick are both still making music and are both very happy, but I love this gang that we’re in at the moment. Audrey’s a brilliant drummer, and very funny. And also, there’s enthusiasm. I’m not saying Nick or Paul were taking it for granted towards the end of their time in the band, but it’s easy for people to get jaded. And when somebody comes in with a fresh enthusiasm and excitement, it becomes infectious and it’s lovely.

I was wondering if the song “Audacious” was written as a reminder to yourself to hang onto that enthusiasm.

KAPRANOS: Yeah, it was. It’s about how I felt in a wider sense, creatively and personally, where I was with my life at the moment. It’s an easy state for us all to fall into: Sometimes you’re overwhelmed by things and you’re wondering what the point of going on is, and then you’ve got to work out what your response is going to be and do something completely audacious in response. That definitely informed the attitude of making the album.

The structure of the song reflects that: It starts off in familiar Franz indie-rock mode, but then that chorus comes in and it turns into “All The Young Dudes“…

KAPRANOS: It’s funny, we’ve heard a lot of different references — a lot of people have been saying Queen, or the Beatles. Somebody even said ELO, as if that was going to be a slight — I love ELO! My mum used to be obsessed with ELO when I was a kid. The sound of that song came about from a conversation that Bob and I were having about how to get the song going from as small as possible to as big as possible. And Bob was getting so enthusiastic about it, he was like, “I want it to sound like the curtains are falling away on a huge stage and revealing dancing girls and then there’s an elephant bouncing on one foot and there’s trapeze artists”— we wanted to orchestrally represent that. But the beginning of the song is actually the demo I recorded on the phone of me sending Bob different ideas for different riffs for the song. It reminded me very much of the beginning of the band, which started off in the kitchen with me and Bob talking about an imaginary band that we were going to do together. And all our conversations still kind of feel like we’re talking about this imaginary band, except we ended up putting it into practice, which never ceases to amuse us.

Covering Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” For BBC Radio 2 (2024)

Franz Ferdinand have always been a very pop-conscious band, and I’m wondering if this song was just a one-off obsession for you, or are you very much plugged into what’s on the charts and taking notes?

KAPRANOS: I like a good song. It’s that simple. I don’t care if the song is 60 years old or six days old — a good song is a good song. That Chappell Roan song is brilliant. I think she’s really cool as well. She’s got many, many good songs, and I like her attitude.

But that Radio 2 thing was with Jo Whiley, and she’s a fantastic DJ. One of the first sessions we ever did for the BBC was for her on Radio 1 and we had to do a cover of a contemporary pop song at the time for that as well. We did a Britney Spears song, “Womanizer.” And then later on we did Gwen Stefani’s “What You Waiting For?” And it was the same criteria for all those covers: We were asked to do a cover and we just chose a song that we’d all been enjoying as a band. In other sessions, I remember we did a cover of “It Won’t Be Long” by the Beatles, we did a cover of “Mis-Shapes” by Pulp, we did a cover of “Sexy Boy” by Air.

There’s loads of things that we’ve covered, and we always enjoy it. And I particularly enjoy it when the cover ends up sounding a bit like a Franz Ferdinand song. That always feels like a small victory. But, yeah, I still listen to what’s going on. I like to know, on both an uber-pop level, but also on a more emerging level. Last time I was in London, I got down to the 100 Club and saw this great band, Home Counties – they had such brilliant energy. I remember going to see English Teacher early on. And there’s a lot of great stuff going on in Glasgow still — we took this great band called Brenda on the road with us. They’re really worth checking out—they’re a three-piece girl synth-band, but with a total pop sensibility. You know that that good feeling you get—and I had this with Chappell Roan as well—where it feels like this song has always existed? Like, she’s just captured it from the ether and it’s always been there. It’s that good, it’s that complete. Brenda feel a bit like that, in a slightly more DIY radical kind of way.

Playing Electric Piano With Urusei Yatsura And Booking The Kazoo Club In Glasgow (mid-1990s)

Well, speaking of Glasgow, let’s talk about you sitting in on electric piano with Urusei Yatsura, who were the first band that clued me in to the fact there was something going on in Glasgow in the mid-’90s…

KAPRANOS: What a great band! They did a reissue of their first LP recently and Graham [Kemp], the guitarist, sent me a copy of it, and it was so good to put it on the turntable again. It’s such a brilliant record. And again, it was coming from a total DIY aesthetic and attitude. It was a bit of a “fuck you” to the general music industry at large, but they still had amazing pop tunes with super-great hooks and great melodies.

And it was a good time there in the early to mid-’90s. There was a bar in Glasgow called the 13th Note. And when I was 19, I kind of by mistake ended up booking the bands there. This guy Jim [Byrne] had started a club [night] there called the Kazoo Club, and I turned up with my band at the time, and there was literally nobody there, and I think he got a bit disillusioned with it and said, “Oh, do you want to run this club?” I said, “Yeah, I’d love to!”

I just ended up getting my pals down, and then friends of friends and ended up having a booking policy based more on potential than what a band could actually do. In Glasgow at that time, it felt very much that you had to be doing covers or be very established as a band to get a gig, and I wanted to do something for the freaks who couldn’t really play their instruments yet, but were super-enthusiastic and creative. The guy who ran the place really helped out. In a sort of — how can I put it — grey-market kind of way, he managed to get his hands on a bunch of amplifiers, microphones, a PA, and a drum kit. And most of the bands were kids…

It almost sounds more like a community center than a nightclub.

KAPRANOS: It kind of was! “Community” is the right word. Very quickly, a very strong sense of community developed and it would be the same people hanging out each week and seeing each other’s bands. And word would go about and more folk would come down. And what was particularly wonderful about it was seeing how people would evolve. They would come down and could barely play, and then six months later, there’d be something pretty special going down. I remember Stuart Braithwaite first coming through — he was in Edinburgh at the time, in college — and he would have been about 17. He had a band called Deadcat Motorbike, and I’d see him evolve over the course of about two years, and suddenly Mogwai was there — it was like, “Fuck, where did that come from? That’s amazing!” And [Belle and Sebastian’s] Stuart Murdoch came down early on with these acoustic songs that he started writing just when he came back from San Francisco and then suddenly I was like, “Oh my God, this is very, very special.”

But there were also loads of other bands that maybe didn’t make it into the international consciousness as much as maybe Urusei or Mogwai did, like the Stanleys, the Girlfriends, Glen Or Glenda — there were literally about 700 bands from that period, so to list them would be a mistake and a waste of time. But it was a very exciting time, and it felt very much at odds with what was happening in the UK generally. Like, the very glitzy cocaine sheen of the music industry, which was doing all the Britpop stuff down in London, felt very, very far removed from what we were doing in a pre-internet Glasgow. We felt like we were in a completely different universe.

In 2016, you reunited with a lot of your old Glasgow music-scene mates for the Lost In France documentary. Given how dramatically your life had changed since the mid-’90s, was it easy to reconnect with everyone?

KAPRANOS: Yeah, I was still in touch with a lot of them. Like, RM Hubbard, I had been in bands with him back in the day, and was still pals with him. Paul Savage from the Delgados was involved in recording quite a few of our records and came in and engineered and produced stuff with us. So I’d always been in touch with him over that time. A couple of them I hadn’t seen for a wee while maybe, but it was very easy to slip in. They’re a nice bunch of people. And Allan [Stewart], who played in Holy Mountain — the band who were playing the kind of metal gig during that performance — tours with us now as a guitar tech. And when he’s not touring with us, he plays with Idlewild. It’s Glasgow — it’s a fairly small community. We all will know each other, we all stay in touch. I still see Stuart Braithwaite quite often as well.

“Indie Sleaze” Nostalgia (2021-present)

What’s your gut reaction when you hear the words “indie sleaze”?

KAPRANOS: What’s that? [laughs], I’m not connected with that. That’s not for me, but I’m finding it quite amusing from a distance. It reminds me a little bit of the late ’80s and early 90s when people got into the 1960s. It was like the ’60s, but not really, which is always what it’s like when people look back over a couple of decades to rediscover a scene at a moment in time. And that’s great— enjoy that moment! But it’s never going to be exactly as it was. It’s going to be a different version, seen through the prism of time. So I’m not paying it too much attention, but I’m very happy for the people who are enjoying it — knock yourselves out! Everything seems a lot more exotic when it’s seen across the gulf of a couple of decades. But to me, it just feels like a continuation of the same moment, because it’s the same lifetime, you know?

Dating Fellow Half-Greek Indie Rocker Eleanor Friedberger Of The Fiery Furnaces (mid-2000s)

Well, speaking of that era, that was the time when Eleanor Friedberger was in your life, and I’m curious what influence she had on your songwriting, given that your bands were quite different from one another.

KAPRANOS: I think Eleanor is a brilliant songwriter, and I remember that when I first met her, when we were touring together with the Fiery Furnaces, I was blown away by what a great and inventive band they were. Eleanor is very good at writing a brilliant, classic song and [her brother] Matt is, um… from another planet. [laughs] His arrangements were wild and unpredictable. I always felt there was a little bit of self-destruction happening as well — it’s almost like he felt that commercial success would destroy the purity of the band. He made some deliberately contrary decisions, which I totally respect — we all make our own artistic choices. I love them. I have a very warm feeling towards the two of them, and everybody that played in that band. There are some amazing songs in the Fiery Furnaces back catalog — like, “Leaky Tunnel” is incredible. A great band.

Was your shared Greek heritage something you bonded over?

KAPRANOS: Yeah, we definitely had a lot in common, yet we had completely different backgrounds. I think her growing up in Chicago and me growing up in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and the north of England were very different experiences and yet we had a shared heritage, which made for a very curious, interesting combination.

The song “Black Eyelashes” on The Human Fear seems to have an overt Greek influence…

KAPRANOS: Absolutely. That song is me attempting to find my Greek identity and failing, and kind of addressing the situation. [laughs] It’s funny because it’s me kind of doing rembetiko but knowing I’m never going to do rembeitko, because I’m not a rembetiko singer. But I love that music. Throughout my life, I would try to find my sense of Greekness and listening to that music was one way I would do it: I would close my eyes and be transported back to some smoking den in Piraeus in the 1920s. It was a very exotic experience.

It’s funny, I played it to a friend of mine who had organized an event I took part in at the Barbican in London recently. I sent it to her and said, “I’ve got this song, and I think you might find it interesting.” She’s like an expert in rembetiko and really knows that stuff inside out. And she said, “This is great… but it doesn’t sound very Greek to me.” That’s it exactly! That’s what I sing about in the song: I would go to Greece and people would say, “You’re Greek, but you’re not really Greek are you? You look pretty blond for a Greek.” That sensation is not unique to me — I think anybody who is the child of an immigrant, or the child of a child of an immigrant, feels like they know where they’re from and yet they know that they’ll never truly be from there. That’s what I’m singing about in that song.

Forming The Supergroup FFS With Sparks (2015)

So when you collaborate with a group as unique as Sparks, does that permanently alter your songwriting DNA?

KAPRANOS: It certainly permanently altered something in me. It was very inspiring to see guys who, at that point, were in their 70s, who were still artistically pure and driven in what they were doing. For any artist who survives more than a couple of years, you think, “What will I do next? How will I go on?” And I think working with Ron and Russell and seeing how they could still stay true to their artistic aspirations has definitely stayed with me and made it easier to be starting my third decade in a band. I saw people up close who were doing that very well. That’s a cool thing to experience.

And the amazing thing is they’re more popular than ever now.

KAPRANOS: They really had a renaissance. That, for me, was one of the driving motivations for making the FFS record. I’d felt that up until then, they were an unforgivably overlooked band, both commercially and especially critically. There were definitely always people who were in the know and knew that they were cool, but I just felt on a wider level, they didn’t have the appreciation that they deserved. I remember just before we made that record they were doing this Two Hands, One Mouth tour, playing these small theaters to half empty rooms and just thinking, “God, this is so not right. They deserve a lot more than that, and more people should know who they are.” And I think the FFS record really did go a long way to making people reassess them as a band, and I’m very, very happy that they have finally found the recognition.