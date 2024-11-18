More than two decades after the release of their classic self-titled debut, sharp-and-fancy Scottish post-punkers Franz Ferdinand remain a model of whomp-ass consistency. Not too many bands can combine smooth-suave with itchy-twichy like Franz Ferdinand, and they energetically intertwine those vibes on their new single “Night Or Die.”

Franz Ferdinand already kicked off their album rollout with lead single “Audacious,” and they’ve been playing the new joint “Night Or Day” live for a while. It’s got the hammering rhythmic intensity of past Franz bangers, but it’s also got some melodically rich keyboards and pianos making them sound a little more baroque. It’s another awesome song from a band that doesn’t really make much else. Rianne White directed the song’s striking black-and-white video, and here’s what Franz leader Alex Kapranos says about it:

Life may never be easy, but damn, we’ll make sure we live it up night or day. Night into day. We collaborated with the hugely talented Rianne White to capture the Drama-Noir of the environment where we recorded this and the rest of the LP. She has a sensitivity and energy which exploded into that space, giving a glimpse of the world where we made the music. Storm shake the room and boom… the dark heart of Scotland beats strong. Filmed entirely on location at AYR Studios.

Check it out below.

The Human Fear is out 1/10 on Domino.