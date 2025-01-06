Franz Ferdinand – “Hooked”

Franz Ferdinand – “Hooked”

The Human Fear, the new album from Scottish dance-rock veterans Franz Ferdinand, is out this Friday. They’ve shared a pair of singles so far, “Audacious” and “Night Or Day,” as well as a Chappell Roan cover and a Saturday Session. Now comes a louche new love song called “Hooked,” about which Alex Kapranos shares, “Sliding into midnight, it’s a nighttime prowl of a song. If we all have the human fear, then that’s alright when you’re hooked. I thought I knew what love was… but then I met you.”

Listen below.

The Human Fear is out 1/10 on Domino.

