Busta Rhymes is 52 years old, and I’m genuinely surprised that he’s not older than that. He’s been a public figure since rap’s very first crossover era, and I cannot remember a time when he wasn’t a major figure. Last year, Busta joined Missy Elliott on her hugely acclaimed arena tour, and people said rapturous things about his sets. Last week, Busta popped up onstage with Vybz Kartel during the dancehall star’s first post-prison show. Now, Busta’s getting ready to release a new album, and he gave a hell of a Tonight Show performance last night.

I hadn’t heard anything about this, but a new Busta Rhymes album called Dragon Season… The Awakening is apparently set to arrive in a week and a half. On last night’s Fallon, Busta did a medley of a couple of tracks that’ll appear on the album, the apparently-unreleased “Unleash Me” and the funky dance-craze attempt “Do The Busabus Pt. 2.” On the latter, Busta and his eternal hypeman Spliff Star got the studio audience to do the dance, and they must’ve been coached beforehand.

In between those two songs, Busta also did his legendarily head-spinning fast-rap verse from Chris Brown’s 2011 smash “Look At Me Now.” The man is a performer Busta Rhymes live shows have always been amazing experiences, and if LL Cool J can come back with an album like The FORCE, then there’s no reason that a new Busta album can’t bring back some of that old feeling. Watch last night’s performance below.

Dragon Season… The Awakening is out 1/17.