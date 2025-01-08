Bob Mould made history as the leader of Hüsker Dü and Sugar, and he’s also had a long, twisty history as a solo artist. These days, he’s cranking out tunefully fiery records with the fully locked-in rhythm section of Jon Wurster and Jason Narducy backing him up, and he continues to add to a great legacy. Today, Mould announces his new LP Here We Go Crazy — his 15th solo album overall, and his first in nearly five years.

Here We Go Crazy follows 2020’s Blue Hearts, which ruled. Mould produced the new LP himself, and he recorded much of it with Wurster and Narducy at the late Steve Albini’s Chicago studio Electrical Audio. In a press release, Mould says, “On the surface, this is a group of straightforward guitar pop songs. I’m refining my primary sound and style through simplicity, brevity, and clarity. Under the hood, there’s a number of contrasting themes: Control and chaos, hypervigilance and helplessness, uncertainly and unconditional love.”

The new album’s first single is its title track, which opens the record. It’s vintage Bob Mould — a concise power-pop jam with a soaring melody and a whole lot of muscle. Mould shot the video in the Southern California desert, where he’s been spending a lot of time lately. Mould has also announced a North American tour with Wurster and Narducy backing him up, and you should be advised that they do Hüsker Dü and Sugar songs live. Mould’s fellow Minnesota indie rock icon Craig Finn will open some of those dates. Below, check out the “Here We Go Crazy” video, the album’s tracklist, and the band’s tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Here We Go Crazy”

02 “Neanderthal”

03 “Breathing Room”

04 “Hard To Get”

05 “When Your Heart Is Broken”

06 “Fur Mink Augurs”

07 “Lost Or Stolen”

08 “Sharp Little Pieces”

09 “You Need To Shine”

10 “Thread So Thin”

11 “Your Side”

TOUR DATES:

4/01 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box *

4/02 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s *

4/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

4/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

4/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

4/08 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

4/09 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

4/11 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater *

4/12 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s *

4/14 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

4/15 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn *

4/16 – Madison WI @ Majestic Theatre *

4/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

4/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

4/25-26 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

4/27 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

4/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

4/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

5/02 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

5/03 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

5/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

5/07 – Washington DC @ Black Cat

5/09 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

5/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI–FI Indy

5/11 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden ^

* with Craig Finn

^ with Winged Wheel

Here We Go Crazy is out 3/7 on Granary/BMG.