Permanently bummed-out UK rock veterans Doves are back to playing shows for the first time in years, albeit without Jimi Goodwin, who’s taking a break for touring for mental health reasons. They’re also getting ready to release a new album with the extremely Doves title Constellations For The Lonely. We’ve heard lead single “Renegade,” which does not appear to have anything to do with Lorenzo Lamas. Today, we get another new Doves song.

Andy and Jez Williams share lead-vocal duties on “Cold Dreaming,” which takes them into the expansive psych-rock zone. The drums sound fantastic, and there’s lots of cool string stuff happening here. Doves don’t usually get this funky. In a press release, Andy Williams says, “‘Cold Dreaming’ is a song about forgiveness — trying to forgive and move on. As a minimum these days, resilience is the thing that you need more than ever, certainly as a musician. Perhaps the lyrics do touch a bit on what we’ve been through.” Listen below.

Constellations For The Lonely is out 2/14 on EMI North.