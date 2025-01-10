Former Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall made quite the impression with her debut solo single “Angel Of My Dreams,” which was recognized in these pages as not just one of 2024’s best songs but the very best pop track of the year. She followed that UK top 10 hit with “Fantasy” in the fall, and now she’s back with “IT girl.”

Despite the capitalization situation, the song is not an exercise wordplay a la The IT Crowd. “IT girl” is decisively about how Jade is an “it girl” in the classic sense — and the negative consequences that come with that. It keeps up Jade’s thematic focus on the perils of fame and her tendency toward songs with lots of sonic switch-ups, with its hard-edged, clubby sections held together by high-powered sugar-rush hooks. One of those hooks: “Throw me them roses/ Well, that’s just showbiz, baby/ Won’t sugarcoat it/ You make me feel sick.” It’s sort of like a more operatic take on the Brat aesthetic.

Listen below, and look out for the official video dropping this morning.

“IT girl” is out now via RCA.