Last year, the jazz saxophonist James Brandon Lewis teamed up with the Messthetics, the experimental trio that features Fugazi’s former rhythm section, to release a breathlessly acclaimed collaborative album simply called The Messthetics And James Brandon Lewis. These days, Lewis is back with Chad Taylor and Josh Werner, the other two members of his combo the James Brandon Lewis Trio. Next month, they’ll release a new album of their own. It’s called Apple Cores.

Apple Cores was inspired by Amiri Baraka and Don Cherry, and its first single is the hazy, funky reverie “Prince Eugene.” Chad Taylor and Josh Werner back Lewis up with a deep, resonant bassline and a Zimbabwean mbira while Lewis gets bluesy and rhapsodic over the top. I don’t know shit about jazz, but this is pretty, and there’s a lot of feeling in it. The James Brandon Lewis Trio is mostly touring Europe in the months ahead. Below, check out “Prince Eugene,” the Apple Cores tracklist, and the trio’s tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Apple Cores #1”

02 “Prince Eugene”

03 “Five Spots To Caravan”

04 “Of Mind And Feeling”

05 “Apple Cores #2”

06 “Remember Brooklyn & Moki”

07 “Broken Shadows”

08 “D.C. Got Pockets”

09 “Apple Cores #3”

10 “Don’t Forget Jayne”

11 “Exactly, Our Music”

TOUR DATES:

2/07 – Dublin, Ireland @ Grand Social

2/08 – Belfast, UK @ The Black Box

2/10 – Glasgow, UK @ Nice N Sleazy

2/11 – Manchester, UK @ Yes

2/12 – Birmingham, UK @ The Hare And Hounds

2/13 – Nottingham, UK @ Boat Club

2/14 – Bristol, UK @ The Lantern

2/15 – Lewes, UK @ Lewes Con Club

2/16 – London, UK @ 100 Club

3/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

3/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

3/07 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation

4/26 – Paris, France @ Maison de la Radio Studio 104

4/27 – Cologne, Germany @ Stadtgarten

4/28 – Brno, Czech Republic @ Cabare des Peches

4/29 – Vienna, Austria @ Porgy & Bess

4/30 – San Sebastian, Spain @ Victoria Eugenia Club

5/02 – Barcelona, Spain @ El Molino

5/03 – London, UK @ Vortex

5/07 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ Paradox

5/08 – Liege, Belgium @ Jazz A Liege Festival

Apple Cores is out 2/7 on Anti-.