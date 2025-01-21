It’s been a while since Scowl’s incredible debut album, 2021’s How Flowers Grow. Since then, the Santa Cruz crew has risen to hardcore royalty at such a pace that the inevitable industry plant allegations abounded. Nevertheless Scowl persisted and unleashed the awesome Psychic Dance Routine EP in 2023, then made the surprising label jump from Flatspot to Dead Oceans last year. Today, they’re finally announcing their sophomore album, Are We All Angels.

The new single “Not Hell Not Heaven” is out now. “It’s about feeling victimized and being a victim, but not wanting to identify with being a victim,” Kat Moss explains about the fiery tune. “It’s trying to find grace in the fact that I have my power. I live in my reality. You have to deal with whatever you’re dealing with, and it ain’t working for me.”

Are We All Angels also includes the previously released track “Special.” The LP was produced by Will Yip and mixed by Rich Costey, and “Not Hell Not Heaven” comes with a music video directed by Sean Stout. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Special”

02 “B.A.B.E.”

03 “Fantasy”

04 “Not Hell, Not Heaven”

05 “Tonight (I’m Afraid)”

06 “Fleshed Out”

07 “Let You Down”

08 “Cellophane”

09 “Suffer The Fool (How High Are You?)”

10 “Haunted”

11 “Are We All Angels”

Are We All Angels is out 4/4 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.