What If We Were Wrong About Pono?

Critics seized on these results, but not everyone felt they were a fair representation of Pono’s capabilities. “Pogue’s tests were not scientific,” said Atkinson, whose own 2015 Stereophile review of Pono — complete with elaborate performance measurements — was glowing. (It was later awarded Stereophile’s Digital Component Of The Year award.) “He was not asking them to detect which one was better — he was actually doing a preference test. And people will always prefer the sound with which they’re most familiar.”

What Atkinson is suggesting is a form of audio Stockholm Syndrome. It’s the notion that, after years of listening to lower-grade music on lower-grade platforms, most listeners have come to instinctually prefer it. His assertion of this phenomenon dug up an old memory of mine, when I was trying out the speakers on a new laptop I had just bought in 2020. After playing music on the brand new MacBook, and then comparing it to my old MacBook, I was convinced at first that there might be something legitimately wrong with the new speakers. It just sounded off to me — to the point that I asked my roommate to come over and see if he agreed. Eventually I realized the new speakers were certainly better, and that I had just grown attached to the particular sound of what I had been hearing for many years.

Still, Atkinson wasn’t saying blind tests can’t be used; just the opposite, actually. He emphasized his belief that many blind tests taken and facilitated over his career have indicated the clear superiority of high-resolution files: “Yes, sometimes the differences can be small,” he said, “but they’re always in the same direction — the high-res file will sound better than a CD-resolution file, and very much better than an MP3 file. So I don’t know where these people are coming from.” (Pogue could not be reached for comment.)

But Atkinson wasn’t the only one who did a Pono review that included specific performance measurements — and some of those that did were far less complimentary. In 2023, a retrospective review was posted in Audio Science Review by the site’s founder, Amir Majidimehr. He tested the PonoPlayer in the same fashion that he tests many pieces of audio equipment, and came up dissatisfied, saying it would rate “below average” compared to a standard CD player. (That is to say, higher than Spotify quality but lower than high-res digital, which can reach above 9,000 kbps.) “Clearly very little attention was paid to verifying the device actually performs at the level that was assumed,” Majidimehr writes.

The added wrinkle to this review is that Majidimehr ultimately points to Atkinson’s original measurements as demonstrating “just as awful” results. And yet Atkinson himself interprets his tests as illustrating a superior product; clearly they are not on the same page about how to grade certain audio performance measurements. Even in the scientific realm, it seems, people struggle to agree how to assess audio quality. Like music itself, these conversations partially exist in an indescribable, intangible dimension, unable to be fully grasped.

***

Majidimehr doesn’t just have a poor opinion of Pono — he has a poor opinion of any claim that file quality is a major factor these days. “[Young] misjudged it,” Majidimehr told me over the phone. “In this era, the difference is not audible.”

The way Majidimehr explains it, a listener can pick out the higher quality recording if the test is not blind — if you know when to be looking for more detail. “Your brain changes,” he said, “and actually can tell your hearing system, ‘Pay attention now.’ You’re listening for the smallest detail, you’re listening for the background, you’re listening for individual notes. Now you hear things that the first time around your brain ignored, and that is associated with fidelity.”

Majidimehr ran the digital media division at Microsoft during the time they developed the soon-to-be-doomed Zune player, and he said he opted out of the project because of how futile he felt it would be from the beginning. Apple — with its baffling level of resources and scale — was just insurmountable, even if you’re Microsoft. Add the Apple monopoly factor in with the rise of streaming, and that’s all she wrote for Pono.

“The streaming part of it sucks, the hardware part of it sucks,” Majidimehr said. “Which means that I don’t care if you did have a quality advantage — the whole [Pono] thing is going to fall apart, once you get tired of subsidizing it. So the end outcome was sort of predictable.”

Phil Baker said they knew even as they were developing Pono that the rise of streaming was a problem — that they “were late for what we were trying to do.” The end result, as Atikinson put it, was a device that was “the equivalent of the best iPod ever introduced at a time when iPods were already fading.” Eventually, the final nail in Pono’s triangular, yellow coffin was when their store’s content partner, Omnifone, was purchased by Apple in 2016 and then promptly shut down, taking a crowbar to Young’s already fragile business. Pono’s demise may have simply been unintentional collateral damage by Apple, or maybe Apple didn’t like Pono reminding people that sound quality is something they could demand as a music customer. Either way, it was Goliath delivering the final blow to defeat David.

Reflecting on it now, Baker doesn’t see the Pono project to be a failure. He said the 25,000 units sold in their first year was more than the collective total of competitors at their level, and that there’s still an active base of people who happily use their PonoPlayer. The way it’s spun by Young and Baker in their book is that Pono helped move the conversation of digital audio quality forward, leading to hi-res streaming platforms like Tidal and Qobuz carving out markets for themselves. “It was responsible for the fact that today you can easily get high-res music at the cost of low-res,” Baker told me. “It’s no longer a luxury.”

But I’ve started to wonder if the opposite is true — if the strained perception of Pono actually set the conversation back in the mid-2010s, allowing Spotify to get an authoritative hold on the global music ecosystem without any prioritization of sound quality. Given Spotify’s track record of diminishing the value of music in exchange for boosting its omnipresence — of finding ways to increase your passive listening time at all costs — it seems noteworthy that they have consistently been among the worst major streaming platforms when it comes to audio quality. If there’s something about higher fidelity that strikes Spotify as antithetical to what they’re trying to accomplish, perhaps Neil Young had a significant point this entire time.

While I was talking to Baker, I mentioned that I had actually never had a chance to listen to a PonoPlayer, and he kindly said he’d send me one from his personal stash. “You should hear it,” he said. But he later informed me that he couldn’t find one that had a battery that wouldn’t need to be replaced. I’ll never know if Pono sounds like God, as Young said, but Baker did give me access to the Neil Young Archives, where I could try out the high-res streaming option (hovering around 6,000 kbps).

The NYA is designed like a floating timeline, which you can wheel this way and that to see Young’s albums as they appear chronologically. Below the albums are historical tidbits to put the albums in context — Nixon resigns in the space between On The Beach and Tonight’s The Night, Elvis dies between American Stars ‘N Bars and Comes A Time. It’s the kind of active-listening approach that would give Daniel Ek a fit. It also made my old computer start whirring.

I put over-ear, corded Bose headphones on and hit play on Rust Never Sleeps, where the factoid beneath it was the 1979 introduction of the Walkman. “Hey hey, my my, rock and roll can never die” — you know how it goes. Toggling between the NYA fidelity rates of hi-res, CD-level, and standard streaming, my brain did exactly what Majidimehr told me it would do: I noticed the difference.