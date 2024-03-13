Neil Young Is Putting His Music Back On Spotify

In January 2022, Neil Young pulled his music from Spotify due to the streaming service platforming Joe Rogan’s podcast, which he accused of spreading misinformation about vaccines. Some of his contemporaries including Joni Mitchell, Nils Lofgren, and (briefly) Crosby, Stills, & Nash followed his lead. The Joe Rogan Experience used to exclusively stream on Spotify, but the service recently negotiated a deal with Rogan that made the show available on other platforms. For this reason, Young announced on his website today that he was putting his catalog back on Spotify, despite even his long expressed frustration with their audio quality.

“Spotify, the #1 streamer of low res music in the world — Spotify where you get less quality than we made, will now be home of my music again,” the legendary folk musician wrote. He continued:

My decision comes as music services Apple and Amazon have started serving the same disinformation podcast features I had opposed at SPOTIFY. I cannot just leave Apple and Amazon, like I did Spotify, because my music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all, so I have returned to Spotify, in sincere hopes that Spotify sound quality will improve and people will be able to hear and feel all the music as we made it. Qobuz and Tidal, where my music is presented, are all High res as well. I hope all you millions of Spotify users enjoy my songs! They will now all be there for you except for the full sound we created. Hopefully Spotify will turn to Hi Res as the answer and serve all the music to everyone. Spotify, you can do it! Really be #1 in all ways. You have the music and the listeners!!!! Start with a limited Hi res tier and build from there! Thanks for your support folks!

Neil

In 2022, Young wrote an open letter to his management and record label: “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them. Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule.” Rogan later responded on Instagram, saying, “I’m very sorry that they feel that way. I most certainly don’t want that. I’m a Neil Young fan. I’ve always been a Neil Young fan… I’m not mad at Neil Young.”

Young’s music is not back on Spotify quite yet. But he does have a new live album with Crazy Horse, FU##IN’ UP, coming out on April 20.