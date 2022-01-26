Spotify Removes Neil Young After Joe Rogan Vaccine Flap

Spotify has officially begun removing Neil Young’s music from its platform at his request after he asked the company to choose between him and controversial podcast host Joe Rogan, The New York Times reports. “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” Young wrote in a since-deleted open letter on his Neil Young Archives website. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

“Thank you WARNER BROTHERS for standing with me and taking the hit — losing 60% of my world wide streaming income in the name of Truth,” Young added in another statement published today. “SPOTIFY has become the home of life threatening COVID misinformation. Lies being sold for money … I sincerely hope that other artists and record companies will move off the SPOTIFY platform and stop supporting SPOTIFY’s deadly misinformation about COVID.”

Hundreds of scientists, public health professionals, and educators recently signed an open letter urging Spotify to take down an episode of Joe Rogan’s show and implement a COVID misinformation policy. In 2020, Rogan signed an exclusive podcast deal with the company that was reported to be worth $100 million, and his show, The Joe Rogan Experience, is the most popular podcast on the platform.

“We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators,” Spotify said in a statement today. “We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic. We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify but hope to welcome him back soon.”

This isn’t the first time that Spotify has defended Rogan. “We want creators to create,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told The Financial Times after Joe Rogan featured conspiracy nutjob Alex Jones on his show in 2020. “It’s what they do best. We’re not looking to play a role in what they should say.” It’s not the first time that Young has removed his music from the platform either — he briefly pulled his catalog in 2015 after complaining about the sound quality on streaming. Read Young’s full statement about the latest removal of his music below.