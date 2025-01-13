Geologist & D.S. – “Loose Gravel”

New Music January 13, 2025 11:41 AM By Chris DeVille

For the new album A Shaw Deal, Brian Weitz, the Animal Collective member known as Geologist, manipulated guitar recordings that had been posted to Instagram by Highlife/Gang Gang Dance/White Magic guy David Shaw — unbeknownst to Shaw, as a present. Lead single “Route 9 Falls” gorgeously demonstrated that premise, and today’s new track “Loose Gravel” keeps the beauty coming in the form of whirrs, honks, and stretched-out shimmers. Listen below.

A Shaw Deal is out 1/31 via Drag City.

Chris DeVille Staff

