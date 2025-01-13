Nine Inch Nails Appear To Plan 2025 World Tour

Just last week, Nine Inch Nails bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross won their third Golden Globe for their sick Challengers score. That’s mostly what those guys have been doing in recent years. But there are more and more signs that Reznor and Ross are getting ready to bring back NIN as its own thing again. Now, according to a post on the NIN subreddit, there’s a tour in the works. If that’s true, it’ll be their first in three years.

On Reddit, one NIN fan just posted a screenshot of a Facebook alert, which says that the band added a Peel It Back 2025 tour as an event. I’m on the band’s Facebook page now, and I don’t see anything, so maybe that was briefly and accidentally published ahead of schedule. It maybe it’s fake! But it would be cool.

Last year, we learned that Reznor and Ross are scoring Disney’s upcoming Tron sequel under the Nine Inch Nails name. And in a GQ story almost a year ago, the duo discussed vague plans for a new album and music festival, among other endeavors. If this tour is real, it has no dates as of yet, but we’ll be keeping watch.