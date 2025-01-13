Rilo Kiley Reuniting For Just Like Heaven 2025

Here’s some news you can receive with arms outstretched: A Rilo Kiley reunion is upon us. Fans of the indie rock/emo legends have been on high alert ever since the band started posting new merch on Bandcamp a few months back. When Salt Lake City’s Kilby Block Party posted its lineup with a few names blocked out, some online detectives speculated that Rilo Kiley could be among the performers to be announced. Further freakouts occurred last week when the band updated its profile photo on streaming services. And now a separate festival’s soft lineup announcement has seemingly confirmed that Jenny Lewis and the boys are getting back together.

Numerous social media accounts today are noting that Just Like Heaven, the Los Angeles festival focused on blog-era indie rock nostalgia, has posted its 2025 lineup on a billboard in LA, reportedly on Sunset in Echo Park. Vampire Weekend are listed as the headliners, which makes sense considering they’ve already been announced for several other 2025 fests. Rilo Kiley are next on the poster, followed by Empire Of The Sun, Bloc Party, TV On The Radio, the Drums, Courtney Barnett, Toro Y Moi, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and Grouplove. And is that Slowdive down there in the special guest slot?

Just Like Heaven appears to be going down May 10 at the golf course Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The Rose Bowl is quite close to some of the recent wildfires, so no word on how the ongoing natural disaster might impact the fest.

KBP REUNION TRUTHERS RILO KILEY HAVE CHANGED THEIR PROFILE PHOTO ON APPLE MUSIC AND SPOTIFY THIS IS NOT A DRILL. pic.twitter.com/aixDjj3hl4 — eden 🔆🍉 (@carseatnedrest) January 9, 2025

