In 2022, Samia unveiled her sophomore effort Honey. Since then, she released Honey Reimagined, an album of fellow indie artists covering those tracks. Today, she’s announcing her third LP, Bloodless. The sweeping lead single “Bovine Excision” is out now.

“Bovine Excision” leans into twang, beginning with a relaxed energy before building into an urgent climax. About the track, Samia said, “I was drawn to the phenomenon of bloodless cattle mutilation as a metaphor for self-extraction — this clinical pursuit of emptiness.” She added about the album:

I’ve spent the past two decades unintentionally conflating an abstract idea of men with my understanding of God. The person I became in order to impress this imagined figure is inseparable from who I am today. A significant part of my personality was built around traits and behaviors I believed — whether through observation or hearsay — men would like. With this album, I’ve tried to confront that head-on.

Bloodless was co-produced with Caleb Wright and Jake Luppen, as well as co-written with Christian Lee Hutson and Raffaela. “Bovine Excision” comes with an exquisite music video directed by Sarah Ritter; watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Biscuits Intro”

02 “Bovine Excision”

03 “Hole In A Frame”

04 “Lizard”

05 “Dare”

06 “Fair Game”

07 “Spine Oil”

08 “Craziest Person”

09 “Sacred”

10 “Carousel”

11 “Proof”

12 “North Poles”

13 “Pants”

Bloodless is out 4/25 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.