Samia Announces Honey Covers Series, Models Free People Capsule Celebrating Indie Music

Samia is really into getting other artists to cover her songs. The NYC indie-pop artist followed 2020 debut The Baby with a covers collection called The Baby Reimagined. Now, on the heels of this year’s Honey, she’s launching Honey Reimagined, starting with Blondshell’s cover of “Charm You.” The series will also feature Maya Hawke, Hovvdy, and Ruston Kelly.

A statement from Samia:

I’ve always been vocal about community being important to me. I couldn’t do this without my friends. We reimagined The Baby in 2020 because we were all stuck at home during the pandemic but the idea felt so true to the ethos of this project that I wanted to try it again with Honey. It’s always exciting to give songs a new life, especially with such great musicians involved.

And from Blondshell:

I’ve been inspired by Samia for such a long time. She puts so much of herself into her songs, so much love for people and places. That was one of the things that stood out to me most about Honey – all of the friendship and joy that cut through darkness. I really felt that on “Charm You” and I’m so happy to be part of her project.

In other Samia news, she modeled for fashion line Free People’s new The Record Shop collection celebrating indie music, rocking T-shirts that celebrate institutions like Amoeba Records and Ani DiFranco’s Righteous Babe label. Check out those photos here and hear Blondshell’s Samia cover below.