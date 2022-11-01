Early next year, Samia will release her sophomore album Honey. Recorded at Sylvan Esso members’ Nick Sandborn and Amelia Meath’s North Carolina studio, Honey features contributions from Christian Lee Hutson, Briston Maroney, Jake Luppen, and Raffaella. We’ve already heard lead single “Kill Her Freak Out,” and today Samia is following up with the electropop banger “Mad At Me,” which was co-written with Rostam Batmanglij and features Minneapolis rapper/singer Papa MBye.

“The lyrics for ‘Mad At Me’ came from a poem I’d written about imagining what it’d be like to stop caring about what anyone was thinking,” Samia says of the new song, which also has a music video. “I was cosplaying a position that I haven’t experienced – which is of literally any confidence in my point of view. In the video we tried to embody that character – a bunch of girls having a good time in spite of it all. It is a big lie.”

Listen and watch below.

Honey is out 1/27 via Grand Jury.