Samia has announced her sophomore album — Honey, due January 27 on Grand Jury. Recorded at Sylvan Esso members’ Nick Sandborn and Amelia Meath’s North Carolina studio, Honey follows the Nashville-via-NYC songwriter’s 2020 debut album The Baby and last year’s Scout EP. It was produced by Caleb Wright and features contributions from Christian Lee Hutson, Briston Maroney, Jake Luppen, and Raffaella. Today, Samia’s sharing the album’s lead single, “Kill Her Freak Out,” which has a video co-directed by Muriel Margaret and featuring actor Lucas Hedges.

“I wrote ‘Kill Her Freak Out’ at my loneliest and most delusional,” Samia says about her new track. “I’d been quieting my true feelings for fear that someone would leave. The chorus is a reaction to constantly downplaying the emotions that felt wrong; it was cathartic to say the opposite of what I’d been saying for so long to this person I was trying to impress. I didn’t want to kill anyone, obviously, I just wanted to yell. It sort of marks the end of The Baby‘s story.”

Samia adds about Honey:

This record is about learning to see the love around you. Sometimes the only thing I can be certain of is the way it feels. Even when I zoom all the way out, the little things matter the most. I was trying to imagine looking back at the end of life and what I’d have to say about it right now. This is a little bit of it. Telling stories, making amends, trying to show people I love them. It’s a community record – I made it with Caleb Wright and our friends in the woods in North Carolina.

Watch and listen to “Kill Her Freak Out” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Kill Her Freak Out”

02 “Charm You”

03 “Pink Balloon”

04 “Mad At Me”

05 “Sea Lions”

06 “To Me It Was”

07 “Breathing Song”

08 “Honey”

09 “Nanana”

10 “Amelia”

11 “Dream Song”

TOURDATES:

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre &

09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall &

10/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/31 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy^

11/01 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy^

11/02 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre^

11/04 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy^

11/05 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse^

11/07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy^

11/08 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome^

11/10 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace^

11/11 – London, UK @ XOYO (SOLD OUT)

11/13 – Pitchfork Music Festival London (@ The Roundhouse)

11/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg^

11/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg^

11/17 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel^

11/19 – Zurich, CH @ Complex 457^

11/21 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt^

11/22 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall^

11/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik^

11/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ TAP1^

11/27 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall^

11/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus Arena^

02/06 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

02/07 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club *

02/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

02/10 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues *

02/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

02/14 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD *

02/15 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House *

02/17 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *

02/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

02/20 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

02/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand At The Complex *

02/23 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile *

02/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *

02/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

02/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 *

03/02 – LA, CA @ Fonda Theatre *

03/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

03/07 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn *

03/08 – Dallas, TX @ Trees *

03/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

03/11 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

& supporting Wallows

* w/ support from Tommy Lefroy

^ supporting Maggie Rogers

Honey is out 1/27 via Grand Jury.