Village People Are Performing For Donald Trump’s Inauguration Too

Earlier today, it was reported that Carrie Underwood will perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration. Now, Village People announced that they are, too.

Village People thanked Trump last month for his campaign’s use of “Y.M.C.A.,” though in 2020 they once said they were not OK with him playing their songs at rallies. Here’s what Village People posted on social media about the inauguration:

We are announcing today that VILLAGE PEOPLE have accepted an invitation from President Elect Trump’s campaign to participate in inaugural activities, including at least one event with President Elect Trump. We know this wont make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics. Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost. Therefore, we believe it’s now time to bring the country together with music which is why VILLAGE PEOPLE will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump.

The ceremony is not the same as the one at which Carrie Underwood will be performing, but instead a related event.