Village People No Longer OK With Trump Using “Macho Man” At Rallies

The Village People are no longer OK with Donald Trump playing their songs at his rallies. Trump has been playing both “Macho Man” and “Y.M.C.A.” during his public appearances for years now. Just last week, “Macho Man” was played over the loudspeakers while Trump and Mike Pence watched the SpaceX rocket launch. As recently as February, Village People leader Victor Willis said that he wouldn’t ban him from using those songs at his gatherings.

“Since our music is not being used for a specific endorsement, the President’s use is “perfect[ly]” legal,” he wrote in a statement at the time. “Like millions of Village People fans worldwide, the President and his supporters have shown a genuine like for our music. Our music is all-inclusive and certainly everyone is entitled to do the YMCA dance, regardless of their political affiliation. Having said that, we certainly don’t endorse his use as we’d prefer our music be kept out of politics.”

But after the events of the last week, the Village People have changed their tune. “If Trump orders the U.S. military to fire on his own citizens (on U.S. soil), Americans will rise up in such numbers outside of the White House that he might be forced out of office prior to the election. Don’t do it Mr. President!” Willis wrote on his personal Facebook page a few days ago. “And I ask that you no longer use any of my music at your rallies especially “Y.M.C.A.” and “Macho Man.” Sorry, but I can no longer look the other way.”

The Village People join an ever-growing list of artists who have banned Trump from playing their music at his rallies. The disco dress-up group have plans to release a new album later this year. No word yet on if Willis will stop dressing up like a cop!