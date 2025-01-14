Former Lush Frontwoman Announces Debut Album From Miki Berenyi Trio

Former Lush Frontwoman Announces Debut Album From Miki Berenyi Trio

New Music January 14, 2025 9:07 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, Lush singer Miki Berenyi launched her new project Miki Berenyi Trio — or MB3 — with the debut song “Vertigo.” Today, the band is announcing their first album Tripla, and the wonderful, hazy lead single “8th Deadly Sin” is out now.

“Simon Raymonde instantly picked this out as a single and it immediately went down a storm when we played it live,” Berenyi explains. “I can’t pretend that I am in a position to lecture others over their green credentials but there’s a broader philosophy in the song that I can relate to — humanity hurtling toward its own destruction, which (to me) applies as much to wars and social intolerance as it does environmental issues.”

TRACKLIST:
01 “8th Deadly Sin”
02 “Kinch”
03 “Vertigo”
04 “Gango”
05 “A Different Girl”
06 “Big I Am”
07 “Hurricane”
08 “Manu”
09 “Ubique”

Tripla is out 4/4 via Bella Union. Pre-order it here.

