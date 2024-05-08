Miki Berenyi was a founding member of the great ’90s shoegaze band Lush, and she currently plays in Piroshka. In 2022, she published an autobiography titled Fingers Crossed: How Music Saved Me From Success. Today, the English musician is announcing her new project called Miki Berenyi Trio and sharing their debut song “Vertigo,” out on Bella Union now.

“‘Vertigo’ is about anxiety and the efforts to talk myself down from the precipice – the usual cheerful stuff,” Berenyi said in a statement. “It’s a challenge to not have a drummer, and to use more programming, but the essence of the music is still guitars and melody – as it always has been, particularly in mine and Moose’s bands.”

Miki Berenyi Trio features Piroshka collaborators Kevin ‘Moose’ McKillop on guitar and Oliver Cherer on bass. They’ve also shared US tour dates with the Cure’s Lol Tolhurst and Budgie of Siouxsie And The Banshees; Michael Conroy of Piroshka and Modern English will join Miki Berenyi Trio for this run.

We recently caught up with Lush co-founder Emma Anderson, along with Deb Googe of My Bloody Valentine and Primal Scream and Rachel Goswell of Slowdive.

“Vertigo” comes with a video filmed by French director Sébastien Faits-Divers in the Consortium Museum in Dijon, in one of the Isabella Ducrot exhibition rooms. Watch it below.

TOUR DATES:

05/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre**

05/31 – Mcgill, NV @ Schellraiser Campground

06/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall**

06/03 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Mission Theater**

06/04 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s**

06/06 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater**

06/07 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge**

06/08 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall**

08/09 – Margate, UK @ Where Else

08/10 – Brighton, UK @ At The Edge of The Sea Festival

08/31 – Ipswich, UK @ St Stephens Church

08/04 – London, UK @ The Lexington

08/05 – Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers

08/07 – Birmingham, UK @ The Hare & Hounds

08/08 – Horwich, UK @ Risers Fest

08/20 – Saint Leonards-on-sea, UK @ The Piper

08/19 – Halifax, UK @ Town Festival

**with Lol Tolhurst & Budgie