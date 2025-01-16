Toronto rock ’n’ roll greats Fucked Up are on an insanely productive run. Last year, the band released an astonishing three full-length studio albums: Another Day, Someday, and Who’s Got The Time & A Half?, the last of which was made in 24 hours and then only streaming for 24 hours. They also had other assorted releases. Last month, it was “Apricot,” another thing that was only available for one day. Next up, Fucked Up will drop two new tracks on a forthcoming Sub Pop 7” single. The first of those two songs is up online now, and it’s a ripper.

In recent years, Fucked Up have explored lots of different musical modes and ideas, but they’re a hardcore band at heart, and their new A-side “Disabuse” is a hardcore song. Specifically, it’s a fast, wooly, desperate hardcore song, and the band itself cites Poison Idea’s “Discontent” and Paintbox’s “The Door” as key influences. Fucked Up lead singer Damian Abraham isn’t the band’s main songwriter, but he did write “Disabuse,” and it’s the type of emotional roar-blast that he loves. According to the Bandcamp description, Damian wrote it “for his daughter, who experienced bullying and intimidation.” Great song. Listen below.

The “Disabuse” b/w “Self-Driving Man” 7” is out 3/14 on Sub Pop.