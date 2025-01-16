Wilco’s Nels Cline is back with a new band. The Consentrik Quartet features Cline on guitar, Ingrid Laubrock on saxophone, Chris Lightcap on bass, and Tom Rainey on drums, and the crew is announcing their self-titled debut today. The lead single “The 23” is out now.

According to Cline, the Consentrik Quartet is “much more of a jazz group, if I dare use that word. I wanted to have the music reflect the players, and have the players come forth so that everybody is able to hear them and enjoy their lucidity and their mastery.”

He adds that the music is like a love letter to the Brooklyn improvised-music scene. “My dream starting in the mid-’70s was to live in New York City and play music there,” he says. “I didn’t do it until 2009, when I met Yuka [Honda], and I thought, ‘Whoa — I guess I’m finally doing this.’ But I was very happy to be a part of this community. And I’m still happy about it.”

Hear “The 23” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Returning Angel”

02 “The 23”

03 “Surplus”

04 “Slipping Into Something”

05 “Allende”

06 “House Of Steam”

07 “Inner Walls”

08 “Satomi”

09 “The bag”

10 “Down Close”

11 “Question Marks”

12 “Time Of No Sirens”

Consentrik Quartet 3/14 via Blue Note. Pre-order it here. https://nelscline.lnk.to/ConsentrikQuartet