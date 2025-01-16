Last year, Vundabar shared two amped-up singles: “I Got Cracked” and “Life Is A Movie.” Turns out, those songs will both be on the indie rockers’ upcoming album Surgery And Pleasure, out in March via their new label home Loma Vista. The album will also feature today’s new single “Spades.”

A press release bills Surgery And Pleasure as a mix of “arty post-punk, tangled math-rock, sun-dappled surf-guitar, shimmering jangle-pop, and grunge scuzz.” Singer/guitarist Brandon Hagen wrote the album after going through a difficult time in his personal life, and a big overarching theme of it is learning how to accept change.

That theme is clear on the buzzing, brooding “Spades,” of which Hagen adds:

Something universally accepted as normal, a game of cards, takes on a more dire edge and becomes paranoia ridden as the stakes of the game become evident. We carry on playing in a state of semi-denial as the air grows thinner. Reality becomes ever more tenuous and it’s unclear if a spade is a card or a shovel, unclear whether we should be dealing a hand or digging a hole.

Watch the “Spades” video and see the tracklist for Surgery And Pleasure below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Life Is A Movie”

02 “Beta Fish”

03 “Stallion Running”

04 “I Got Cracked”

05 “Spades”

06 “Let Me Bleed”

07 “Feels Like Forever”

08 “Hurricane”

09 “I Need You”

10 “Easy Does It”

11 “Why Is It So Hard To Say Goodbye”

Surgery And Pleasure is out 3/7 via Loma Vista.