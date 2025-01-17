It’s been nearly seven years since German dance architect DJ Koze released Knock Knock, his last proper LP; it was our favorite electronic album of 2018. Koze hasn’t exactly been quiet since then. He released the 2023 EP Wespennest. That same year, he also produced every track on Róisín Murphy’s Hit Parade album, but please don’t blame him for that whole mess. Now, Koze has announced that he’s coming back this spring with a new guest-heavy album called Music Can Hear Us.

A couple of months ago, DJ Koze released “Pure Love,” a heady and atmospheric single with vocals from the estimable Damon Albarn. That song is on Music Can Hear Us, and it sets the tone for the record, which Koze calls “the most potent legal drug on the market, a cosmic synapse rodeo you didn’t even know existed.” The album also has contributions from Soap&Skin, Sophia Kennedy, Japanese vocal group Marewrew, and the Notwist’s Markus Acher. Today, we get to hear “Unbelievable,” which has nothing to do with EMF. Instead, it’s Koze’s collaboration with fellow German electronic artist Ada.

Much like “Pure Love,” “Unbelievable” is a haunted, immersive piece of electronic music, and its sound design has layers upon layers. You might want to get the headphones out for this one. Koze directed the track’s video himself, and it’s a surreal neon-noir vision full of masked faces. Below, check out the “Unbelievable” video and the new album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Universe In A Nutshell”

02 “Pure Love” (feat. Damon Albarn)

03 “Der Fall” (feat. Sophia Kennedy)

04 “Wie schön du bist” (feat. Arnim Teutoburg-Weiss & The Düsseldorf Düsterboys)

05 “Tu Dime Cuando” (feat. Ada & Sofia Kourtesis)

06 “The Talented Mr. Tripley”

07 “What About Us” (feat. Markus Acher)

08 “Unbelievable” (feat. Ada)

09 “A Dónde Vas?” (feat. Soap&Skin)

10 “Vamos A la Playa” (feat. Soap&Skin)

11 “Die Gondel” (feat. Sophia Kennedy)

12 “Brushcutter” (feat. Marley Waters)

13 “Buschtaxi (Album Version)”

14 “Aruna”

15 “Umaoi” (feat. Marewrew)

Music Can Hear Us is out 4/4 on Pampa.