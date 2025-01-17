Last we heard directly from Memphis’ Kate Teague, the singer-songwriter had released 2023’s Loose Screw EP. More recently, she appeared on Rui Gabriel from Lawn’s solo entry “Target.” Now, Teague has shared a gorgeous new single called “Get By,” which is giving some Cranberries vibes with its echoing, dreamy chorus.

Teague shared a bit of insight into “Get By” on Instagram, crediting co-producer Calvin Lauber with his work on the track: “Recorded this fall with @calvinlauber who engineered, co-produced, mixed, mastered and played an array of instruments. We have recorded many songs together, and I am happy to share this one first. A big thanks to him for being such an open minded, talented, and collaborative human.”

Listen to “Get By” below.