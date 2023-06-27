The Memphis, TN-based musician Kate Teague has been putting out music for a few years now, and her eponymous EP made it onto our best of 2019 list. She’s released a couple tracks — “Play For Time,” “The Temporary” — since then, and today she’s announcing another EP, Loose Screw, which will be out in August. Lead single “Poison Mind” is soft and sweeping and yearning, as Teague runs through the questions that keep her up at night: “Is she over me? Will he always have it out for me? Am I good at this? Should I quit? Should I have kids?”

“You know that feeling you get when you finally lay in your bed, and all your fears just start talking at you?” Teague said of the song in a statement. “And your heart starts to race. This song is about that.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Poison Mind”

02 “Annie Banks”

03 “Cause You Love Me”

04 “Actor”

05 “I Feel Bad For My Dog”

06 “Loose Screw”

The Loose Screw EP is out 8/11.