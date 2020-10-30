Kate Teague – “Play For Time”

Kate Teague self-titled debut EP was one of our favorite EPs of 2019. The Oxford, Mississippi singer-songwriter, now based in New Orleans, returned over the summer with the new song “The Temporary,” which took inspiration from experimental artists like Jenny Hval and Colleen and leaned into the dream-pop side of her sound. And now she’s leaning back in a folkier direction with the guitar ballad “Play For Time,” her first solo acoustic song.

“This is very much an ode to Big Star,” Teague explains in a statement. “I recorded it with Clay Jones right around this time last year, and I initially intended for it to just be a demo, but afterwards I realized that I couldn’t imagine it recorded any differently than this. I wrote this while navigating my first experience dating someone who was emotionally unavailable.”

“If you knew how I feel, would it shake you?” Teague asks on the song. Listen to “Play For Time” below.