Snoop Dogg Criticized For Playing Trump Crypto Ball Event

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

News January 18, 2025 11:41 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Musicians have been showing their support for Donald Trump as the inauguration approaches. Village People and Carrie Underwood were recently announced as performers at the event, and on Friday (Jan. 17) Snoop Dogg surprised fans by playing the President Elect’s Crypto Ball.

In Washington DC, the Crypto Ball was hosted by Trump’s AI and crypto czar David Sacks. In 2017, Snoop Dogg released a music video for “Lavender (Nightfall Remix)” in which he pointed a gun at a clown dressed as Trump. He ranted to Billboard about Trump, but in 2021 he said he had “nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

Meanwhile, Rod Wave, Kodak Black, and Fivio Foreign are on the guestlist for inaugural events, per NBC. See clips from the Crypto Ball below, if you want.

