SNL‘s first episode of 2025 aired Saturday night with Dave Chappelle (his fourth time hosting) and musical guest GloRilla (making her debut). The sketches were light on the music this week, but Glo came through with performances of “Yeah Glo!” and a “Whatchu Kno About Me”/”Let Her Cook” medley, complete with plenty of backup dancers and very minimal backup vocal track. GloRilla also appeared in a parody of YouTube’s speed dating show Pop The Balloon that saw Chappelle reviving his Chappelle’s Show player hater Silky Johnson and guest Donnell Rawlings appearing as his Ashy Larry character.

Watch below.