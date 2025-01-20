FireAid Adds Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Stevie Wonder, & More

The gargantuan LA wildfire relief benefit concert FireAid just keeps adding stars to its stages. After sharing the initial lineup late last week, the event expanded Gwen Stefani’s appearance into a No Doubt reunion over the weekend. Now they’ve added more big names to the performance, including Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Stevie Wonder, Anderson .Paak, Alanis Morissette, the Black Crowes, John Fogerty, Graham Nash (whose former bandmate Steven Stills is already on the bill 👀), Dawes (whose Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith suffered massive losses from the fires).

Previously announced performers include Billie Eilish and Finneas; Earth, Wind & Fire; Gracie Abrams; Green Day; Gwen Stefani; Jelly Roll; Joni Mitchell; Katy Perry; Lady Gaga; Lil Baby; P!nk; Red Hot Chili Peppers; Rod Stewart; Sting; Stephen Stills; Stevie Nicks; Tate McRae; and a collaborative performance by Dave Matthews and John Mayer.

FireAid is taking place the night of Jan. 30 at Inglewood’s Kia Forum and Intuit Dome, and artist lineups for each venue will be announced tomorrow. It will stream on Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM’s “LIFE with John Mayer” channel, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube, and at select AMC Theatre locations in 70 US markets. It will also broadcast on more than 860 iHeartRadio radio stations as well as iHeart’s digital platforms and the iHeartRadio app.

Proceeds from the event will benefit wildfire relief and prevention efforts by the Annenberg Foundation. Ticket information and more is available here.