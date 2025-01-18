No Doubt Added To FireAid LA Benefit

Last year, No Doubt reunited for Coachella. It was their first show in nine years, and they even brought out Olivia Rodrigo during their set. Now, the legendary band fronted by Gwen Stefani has been added to the FireAid LA Benefit lineup.

The event takes place on Jan. 30 at both the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, and previously announced performers include Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more. Stefani was previously announced to participate and presumably that’s now a No Doubt set, unless this will be a Phil Collins at Live Aid situation. It’ll be No Doubt’s first performance since Coachella. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 22, at noon PT via Ticketmaster.