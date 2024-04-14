No Doubt reunited for their first show in nine years during the second night of Coachella 2024. The show is rumored to kick off a new No Doubt album and tour cycle — the group’s last full-length was 2012’s Push And Shove. They were joined during their set by Olivia Rodrigo, who came out as a surprise guest for “Bathwater.”

In a recent cover story on Gwen Stefani for Nylon, Rodrigo talked about her as an inspiration: “Gwen’s ability to evolve and explore different styles of music, songwriting, and aesthetic while still remaining true to herself is incredibly inspiring,” she said. “To me, she’s a prime example of an artist who defies stereotypes and preconceived boundaries and just makes stuff that she thinks is cool. If that’s not a true artist, I don’t know what is.”

The rest of the set list was dominated by hits, many of which appeared on our recent 10 best songs list for the band. Stefani dedicated “Simple Kind Of Life” to ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. And they broke out a cover of Prince Buster’s “One Step Beyond,” made more popular by the British band Madness Watch some video from the show below.

OLIVIA RODRIGO AND NO DOUBT PERFORMING BATH WATER IS SO ICONIC pic.twitter.com/4jFkRuwcFS — 💭 (@liviesthinker) April 14, 2024

SETLIST:

“Hella Good”

“Sunday Morning”

“Ex-Girlfriend”

“It’s My Life”

“Different People”

“Hey Baby”

“Total Hate ’95”

“Bathwater” (w/ Olivia Rodrigo)

“One Step Beyond” (Prince Buster / Madness Cover)

“Simple Kind Of Life”

“Underneath It All”

“Happy Now?”

“New”

“Just A Girl”

“Don’t Speak”

“Spiderwebs”