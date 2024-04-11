The 10 Best No Doubt Songs

Coachella’s lineup always features at least a few surprises, and this year perhaps the biggest one is No Doubt’s first show since September 2015. “It’s been a long time coming,” vocalist Gwen Stefani recently told Nylon of the band’s return to the stage. “It’s been something that we were going to do.”

No Doubt’s reunion is well-timed, given the ever-present ska resurgence and ’80s music revival, and artists such as Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan carrying on Stefani’s colorful, fearless legacy. (Rodrigo even covered “Just A Girl” back in 2022.) But the appearance comes as No Doubt — which also includes guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal and drummer Adrian Young — creep up on the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough album, Tragic Kingdom. One of the biggest catalysts of the ’90s ska-punk movement, the album sold millions of copies and made No Doubt massive stars.

“It’s the honest truth that we didn’t expect it to break through and become a success at all,” Dumont told The Orange County Register in 2020. “We were writing the album in such a naive, but good, way. We were writing it for ourselves and to prove something only to ourselves and to make songs that we loved.”

No Doubt toured for several years behind Tragic Kingdom, picking up Grammy nominations for Best Rock Album and Best New Artist along the way, before re-emerging around Y2K with a pair of albums: 2000’s Return Of Saturn and 2001’s Rock Steady, the latter of which netted No Doubt two Grammys. The band have only released one album since then (2012’s Push And Shove), as Stefani launched a successful solo pop career and dabbled in other endeavors (like being a coach on The Voice). No Doubt’s instrumentalists, meanwhile, teamed up with AFI’s Davey Havok to form the criminally underrated new wave revivalists Dreamcar, which quietly released a new EP last week.

The band is hard at work practicing for Coachella, and Stefani for one is looking forward to the gigs. “I already know what it’s going to feel like because we’re just so in sync when we’re onstage,” she told Nylon. “It’s going to feel like riding a bike again. We’re going to be laughing, and we’re going to look at each other and go, ‘Oh my gosh — there you are.'” In the meantime, to remind everyone else what that performance might feel like, here’s a list of No Doubt’s 10 best songs.