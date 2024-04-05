Stream The New EP From No Doubt & AFI Members’ Supergroup Dreamcar

New Music April 5, 2024 12:16 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Stream The New EP From No Doubt & AFI Members’ Supergroup Dreamcar

New Music April 5, 2024 12:16 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Though No Doubt are set to reunite at Coachella this month, the band’s Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal, and Adrian Young are reviving their supergroup with AFI’s Davey Havok called Dreamcar. Today, they shared their new EP Dream.

Dream is their first material since 2017, when they released their self-titled debut album. The EP consists of three songs: “Torn Close,” “We Rats” (which explains the artwork), and a cover of David Bowie’s “Moonage Daydream.” Stream it below.

No Doubt have also been teasing their Coachella performance with rehearsals clips on Instagram.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Paul McCartney Shares Statement On Beyoncé’s “Blackbird” Cover

1 day ago 0

Camila Cabello Says Playboi Carti’s “I Luv It” Scenes Are In A Gas Station Because He Showed Up After The Video Shoot Wrapped

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Vampire Weekend Only God Was Above Us

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest