Stream The New EP From No Doubt & AFI Members’ Supergroup Dreamcar

Though No Doubt are set to reunite at Coachella this month, the band’s Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal, and Adrian Young are reviving their supergroup with AFI’s Davey Havok called Dreamcar. Today, they shared their new EP Dream.

Dream is their first material since 2017, when they released their self-titled debut album. The EP consists of three songs: “Torn Close,” “We Rats” (which explains the artwork), and a cover of David Bowie’s “Moonage Daydream.” Stream it below.

No Doubt have also been teasing their Coachella performance with rehearsals clips on Instagram.