The Body rarely take a break. Last year, the experimental duo unleashed the collaborative LP Orchards Of A Futile Heaven with Dis Fig in February and then The Crying Out Of Things in November, the latter of which was named our Album Of The Week. Today, the Body are announcing another collaborative record, this time with Toronto noisemakers Intensive Care, called Was I Good Enough?

The lead single “At Death’s Door” is out now, and according to Intensive Care’s Andrew Nolan, it uses a shopping cart as an instrument. Here’s what he said:

“At Death’s Door” was mixed and road tested on a full dub sound system and subsequently remixed when we discovered the mastering was unable to work with both the low tuning on the guitars and the sub bass at the same time in the loud parts of the song. Notable instruments used: a shopping cart, a push mower, a set of bed springs. The video is by skintape, a video artist, beat maker, and camera designer from North Carolina and was filmed in an abandoned chicken rendering plant.

As for Was I Good Enough?, Intensive Care’s Ryan Bloomer explained:

Our motivations are very similar. This collaboration made sense because we weren’t necessarily bringing anything separate; it seemed like we were bringing two sides together in order to make a bigger whole. At the same time, we didn’t repeat ourselves. You’re going to hear two guitar-based bands who didn’t use much guitar at all on this. It’s a largely electronic album, but it sounds as heavy as any guitar-based music I’ve ever done.

Check out the “At Death’s Door” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mistakes Have Been Made”

02 “Swallowed By The God”

03 “The Misunderstanding”

04 “At Death’s Door”

05 “The Riderless Mount”

06 “Cartography Of Suffering”

07 “Unwanted”

08 “Mandelbrot Anamnesis”

Was I Good Enough? is out 3/14 on Closed Casket Activities. Pre-order it here.