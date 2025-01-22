Sexyy Red Deletes AI Martin Luther King Post After Getting Called Out By His Daughter

Last year, Sexyy Red was arrested over a brawl at Newark Airport, shared a lip gloss line with a shade called “Gonorrhea,” and quietly canceled her tour due to low ticket sales. The St. Louis rapper has a knack for stirring conversation, and she did it again on MLK Day by sharing an AI-generated photo of herself with Martin Luther King Jr. Now, Bernice King has responded.

“This is intentionally dishonoring, deplorable, and disrespectful of my family and my father, who is not here to respond himself because he was assassinated for working for your civil and human rights and to end war and poverty,” Bernice King wrote on X. “Please delete.”

Sexyy Red promptly deleted the tweet. King added to the thread:

Please don’t project your thoughts onto me. I don’t believe Sexyy Red to be a “degenerate,” “ghetto,” or “trash.” I have spoken out in the past about the use of and comparison to either of my parents to denigrate other people. I just don’t understand this type of use of my father’s image (on #MLKDay, no less), in a way that does not convey what we know to be true about his service and sacrifice. Even if you disagree with him or with his tactics or even believe things said about him by people who hated him, why do this?

However, Sexyy Red is yet to delete another AI-generated photo of herself with Martin Luther King Jr. she posted on Monday (Jan. 20). Meanwhile, she and Bruno Mars are in the midst of teasing a collaboration.