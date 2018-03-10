Features
Associated Press
Read more from Associated Press
Credit:
Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Nun Begging Katy Perry Not To Steal Their Convent Dies After Collapsing In Court
A nun who was involved in a lawsuit with pop star Katy Perry over the sale of a convent in Los Angeles died Friday after…
Associated Press
|
March 10, 2018 - 1:44 pm
Credit:
Steven Senne/AP
Yo-Yo Ma Performs For California Siblings Held Captive
World-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma held a special concert for the California siblings who authorities said were starved and shackled to their beds by their parents.
The Associated Press
|
March 6, 2018 - 3:00 pm
Credit:
Kiichiro Sato/AP
Mike Huckabee Leaves Country Music Board After Criticism
Former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee has resigned from the board for the Country Music Association Foundation after his election was swiftly criticized in the…
Kristin M. Hall / Associated Press
|
March 1, 2018 - 7:12 pm
Credit:
ETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images
Egyptian Singer Sherine Abdel-Wahab Sentenced To 6 Months In Prison Over Nile River Joke
An Egyptian court has sentenced a famous Arab singer to six months in prison and fined her over a video clip in which she advises…
Associated Press
|
February 28, 2018 - 3:09 pm
Credit:
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Songwriter Diane Warren Hoping Ninth Time’s The Charm At This Year’s Oscars
Songwriter Diane Warren is overdue for an Oscar, and she has no reservations about admitting it.
Kristin M. Hall / AP
|
February 21, 2018 - 11:36 am
Credit:
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS
Grammys Organization Writes Letter Defending Its Representation Of Women
After a few missteps, The Recording Academy is reassuring its members that it is not lagging behind the music industry when it comes to female…
Associated Press
|
February 15, 2018 - 1:36 pm
Credit:
Dave Benett/Getty Images
Jonny Greenwood And Paul Thomas Anderson Seem To Have A Delightful Working Relationship
The prospect of Jonny Greenwood -- the notoriously spotlight-averse Radiohead multi-instrumentalist and classical composer -- in a tux at the Oscars is especially tantalizing to…
Jake Coyle / AP
|
February 15, 2018 - 9:34 am
Credit:
Gabe L'Heureux
Shaun White Refers To Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit By Ex-Drummer As “Gossip”
Shaun White dismissed the
sexual misconduct allegations
made against him in a 2016 lawsuit as "gossip" and hurried away from reporters trying to ask him…
Associated Press
|
February 14, 2018 - 9:42 am
Credit:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jay-Z Speaks At Trayvon Martin Peace Walk In Miami
Rapper Jay-Z brought his star power to a Florida peace rally in memory of slain teenager Trayvon Martin, who would have turned 23 this month.
Associated Press
|
February 10, 2018 - 5:36 pm
Credit:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lady Gaga Cancels European Tour Dates Due To “Severe Pain”
Lady Gaga has canceled 10 concerts in Europe because of severe pain, the tour's promoter said Saturday.
Associated Press
|
February 3, 2018 - 11:05 am
Credit:
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
All Five Spice Girls Reunite In London
All five former members of the Spice Girls have met up amid rumors of a plan to reunite the girl-power group.
Associated Press
|
February 2, 2018 - 1:36 pm
Credit:
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Israelis Sue New Zealanders Over Lorde Boycott
An Israeli legal rights group said Wednesday it is suing two New Zealanders for allegedly convincing the pop singer Lorde to cancel her performance in…
Associated Press
|
January 31, 2018 - 10:18 am
Credit:
Peter Kramer / AP Images
DMX Imprisoned As Flight Risk After Positive Drug Test
DMX has been sent to prison by a judge who says the rapper repeatedly lied to him when he promised to obey bail conditions. …
Associated Press
|
January 30, 2018 - 2:55 pm
Credit:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Grammys’ #MeToo Moment Will See Kesha Performing With Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels, And Andra Day
Grammy Award host James Corden says Sunday's show will carve out some time to allow artists to express solidarity with the "Me Too" and Time's…
Mesfin Fekadu / Associated Press
|
January 25, 2018 - 9:42 pm
Credit:
Amy Pinard/MediaPunch Inc./IPX
Russell Simmons Sued For Rape
A Los Angeles woman is suing music mogul Russell Simmons, alleging he raped her at his home in 2016.
Andrew Dalton / Associated Press
|
January 24, 2018 - 10:22 pm
