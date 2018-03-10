Associated Press

Katy Perry
Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Nun Begging Katy Perry Not To Steal Their Convent Dies After Collapsing In Court

A nun who was involved in a lawsuit with pop star Katy Perry over the sale of a convent in Los Angeles died Friday after…
Associated Press | March 10, 2018 - 1:44 pm
Yo-Yo Ma
Credit: Steven Senne/AP

Yo-Yo Ma Performs For California Siblings Held Captive

World-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma held a special concert for the California siblings who authorities said were starved and shackled to their beds by their parents.
The Associated Press | March 6, 2018 - 3:00 pm
Mike Huckabee
Credit: Kiichiro Sato/AP

Mike Huckabee Leaves Country Music Board After Criticism

Former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee has resigned from the board for the Country Music Association Foundation after his election was swiftly criticized in the…
Kristin M. Hall / Associated Press | March 1, 2018 - 7:12 pm
Egyptian Singer Sherine Abdel-Wahab Sentenced To 6 Months In Prison Over Nile River Joke
Credit: ETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images

Egyptian Singer Sherine Abdel-Wahab Sentenced To 6 Months In Prison Over Nile River Joke

An Egyptian court has sentenced a famous Arab singer to six months in prison and fined her over a video clip in which she advises…
Associated Press | February 28, 2018 - 3:09 pm
Diane Warren, Common
Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Songwriter Diane Warren Hoping Ninth Time’s The Charm At This Year’s Oscars

Songwriter Diane Warren is overdue for an Oscar, and she has no reservations about admitting it.
Kristin M. Hall / AP | February 21, 2018 - 11:36 am
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS

Grammys Organization Writes Letter Defending Its Representation Of Women

After a few missteps, The Recording Academy is reassuring its members that it is not lagging behind the music industry when it comes to female…
Associated Press | February 15, 2018 - 1:36 pm
Jonny Greenwood, Paul Thomas Anderson
Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Jonny Greenwood And Paul Thomas Anderson Seem To Have A Delightful Working Relationship

The prospect of Jonny Greenwood -- the notoriously spotlight-averse Radiohead multi-instrumentalist and classical composer -- in a tux at the Oscars is especially tantalizing to…
Jake Coyle / AP | February 15, 2018 - 9:34 am
Shaun White
Credit: Gabe L'Heureux

Shaun White Refers To Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit By Ex-Drummer As “Gossip”

Shaun White dismissed the sexual misconduct allegations made against him in a 2016 lawsuit as "gossip" and hurried away from reporters trying to ask him…
Associated Press | February 14, 2018 - 9:42 am
Jay-Z
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jay-Z Speaks At Trayvon Martin Peace Walk In Miami

Rapper Jay-Z brought his star power to a Florida peace rally in memory of slain teenager Trayvon Martin, who would have turned 23 this month.
Associated Press | February 10, 2018 - 5:36 pm
Lady Gaga
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lady Gaga Cancels European Tour Dates Due To “Severe Pain”

Lady Gaga has canceled 10 concerts in Europe because of severe pain, the tour's promoter said Saturday.
Associated Press | February 3, 2018 - 11:05 am
The Spice Girls
Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

All Five Spice Girls Reunite In London

All five former members of the Spice Girls have met up amid rumors of a plan to reunite the girl-power group.
Associated Press | February 2, 2018 - 1:36 pm
2018 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Fleetwood Mac - Arrivals
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Israelis Sue New Zealanders Over Lorde Boycott

An Israeli legal rights group said Wednesday it is suing two New Zealanders for allegedly convincing the pop singer Lorde to cancel her performance in…
Associated Press | January 31, 2018 - 10:18 am
DMX
Credit: Peter Kramer / AP Images

DMX Imprisoned As Flight Risk After Positive Drug Test

DMX has been sent to prison by a judge who says the rapper repeatedly lied to him when he promised to obey bail conditions. …
Associated Press | January 30, 2018 - 2:55 pm
Kesha
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Grammys’ #MeToo Moment Will See Kesha Performing With Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels, And Andra Day

Grammy Award host James Corden says Sunday's show will carve out some time to allow artists to express solidarity with the "Me Too" and Time's…
Mesfin Fekadu / Associated Press | January 25, 2018 - 9:42 pm
Russell Simmons
Credit: Amy Pinard/MediaPunch Inc./IPX

Russell Simmons Sued For Rape

A Los Angeles woman is suing music mogul Russell Simmons, alleging he raped her at his home in 2016.
Andrew Dalton / Associated Press | January 24, 2018 - 10:22 pm

