Michael Tedder

titusanronicus_rayconcepcion2_portrait-1520611664
Credit: Ray Concepcion

Interview

Patrick Stickles, Creator Of Universes, Learns To Make Do In This One

Spend any amount of time with Patrick Stickles, and you will often feel like you are in a movie where the voice-over narration, provided by…
Michael Tedder | March 9, 2018 - 1:55 pm
No Age Q&A
Credit: Aaron Farley

Interview

No Age’s Dean Spunt On Their New Album, Navigating The Industry, & The Late Grant Hart

Ten years ago, it seemed like No Age would never stop making noise. The Los Angeles duo (guitarist Randy Randall, drummer/singer Dean Allen Spunt) introduced…
Michael Tedder | January 19, 2018 - 3:17 pm
Ty-Segall-Freedoms-Goblin-by-Denee-Segall-1515783596
Credit: Denee Segall

Interview

Ty Segall On Freedom’s Goblin, The Whole “Prolific” Thing, & The Hip-Hop Album He Hopes To Make

To be honest with you reader, Ty Segall, boy king of the American Garage Rock Scene, never struck me as a morning person. Or even…
Michael Tedder | January 15, 2018 - 9:21 am
stereogum-comp12-04-17-1513267698

Interview

Sisters In Arms: The Blow And EMA Talk Touring In Tough Times

Erika M. Anderson is resting her head on the table for a minute. It's been a long tour. A long year. And you can't blame…
Michael Tedder | December 14, 2017 - 12:58 pm
Belle And Sebastian
Credit: Matador Records

Interview

Q&A: Stuart Murdoch On Belle And Sebastian’s New EP Series And The State They Are In After 20 Years

During the epochal period when Belle And Sebastian were making albums such as If You're Feeling Sinister, Tigermilk, The Boy With The Arab Strap and…
Michael Tedder | October 10, 2017 - 8:31 am
Michael Cera
Credit: J. Kempin / Getty Images

Interview

Q&A: Michael Cera Talks Dina And His Soundtrack Song With Sharon Van Etten

Michael Cera tends to come off as a music fanatic that occasionally moonlights as an actor. He played with Sex Bob-Omb in the film Scott
Michael Tedder | September 25, 2017 - 11:44 am
Jawbreaker
Credit: James Richards IV / Distract Your Face

Sounding Board

At Riot Fest 2017, Jawbreaker Finally Became Rock Stars

It began the only way it could have begun. It began with "Boxcar."
Michael Tedder | September 18, 2017 - 3:33 pm
queens-of-the-stone-age
Credit: AP/Leo Correa

Sounding Board

Queens Of The Stone Age Balance Chaos And Professionalism At Riot Fest

About a decade and a half ago, MTV began taping live specials at the Hard Rock Live in Orlando, Florida, where I was born and…
Michael Tedder | September 17, 2017 - 1:08 pm
Day 3 - Download Festival 2017
Credit: Juan Aguado/Redferns

Sounding Board

Ministry, New Order Demonstrate Their Staying Power At Riot Fest 2017

Halfway through last night's typically intense headlining set at Riot Fest, Trent Reznor took a second to address the crowd. "It's an honor tonight to…
Michael Tedder | September 16, 2017 - 1:24 pm
toriamos-1504018214
Credit: Paulina Otylie Surys

Interview

Q&A: Tori Amos On The ’90s Revival, Missing Prince, And Whether Humanity Is Doomed

Pig-headed masculinity run amok? America in spiritual crisis? A dying Earth? This sounds like a job for Tori Amos!
Michael Tedder | August 29, 2017 - 11:05 am
Peter Buck
Credit: Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Interview

Q&A: R.E.M.’s Peter Buck On His New Band With Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker & Automatic For The People’s 25th Anniversary Reissue

Even at the height of R.E.M.'s success, guitarist Peter Buck didn't like to take breaks. During his free moments, Buck would play with Warren Zevon…
Michael Tedder | August 3, 2017 - 10:00 am
Nine Inch Nails
Credit: Scott Dudelson/WireImage/Getty

Sounding Board

Nine Inch Nails Crushed Panorama With Controlled Rage

Whenever people ask what the first show I ever saw was, my standard response is, "Do you want the cool answer, or the real answer?"
Michael Tedder | July 31, 2017 - 1:42 pm
Ted Leo Cover
Credit: Krista Schlueter

Cover Story

Ted Leo Is Like You

"I wrote this song 14 years ago," says Ted Leo, gazing at his tiny audience. "There would be nights that I would look at the…
Michael Tedder | July 6, 2017 - 9:55 am
pup-1497542176
Credit: Ryan Faist

Interview

Q&A: PUP’s Stefan Babcock On Unexpected Success, What Comes Next, And That Song About Killing His Bandmates

About one year ago, the Toronto punk quartet PUP released their second album, The Dream Is Over, a set of 10 ferociously catchy anthems that…
Michael Tedder | June 15, 2017 - 12:13 pm
2017 The Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 3
Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Interview

Q&A: Backstage at Governors Ball, Air Look Back On Two Decades of Being Fabulous

Stereogum is named from a lyric from the Air song "Radio Number 1," from the French futurists' 2001 LP, 10,000 Hz Legend. As such, we…
Michael Tedder | June 9, 2017 - 1:37 pm
