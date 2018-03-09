Features
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Credit:
Ray Concepcion
Interview
Patrick Stickles, Creator Of Universes, Learns To Make Do In This One
Spend any amount of time with Patrick Stickles, and you will often feel like you are in a movie where the voice-over narration, provided by…
Michael Tedder
|
March 9, 2018 - 1:55 pm
Credit:
Aaron Farley
Interview
No Age’s Dean Spunt On Their New Album, Navigating The Industry, & The Late Grant Hart
Ten years ago, it seemed like No Age would never stop making noise. The Los Angeles duo (guitarist Randy Randall, drummer/singer Dean Allen Spunt) introduced…
Michael Tedder
|
January 19, 2018 - 3:17 pm
Credit:
Denee Segall
Interview
Ty Segall On
Freedom’s Goblin
, The Whole “Prolific” Thing, & The Hip-Hop Album He Hopes To Make
To be honest with you reader, Ty Segall, boy king of the American Garage Rock Scene, never struck me as a morning person. Or even…
Michael Tedder
|
January 15, 2018 - 9:21 am
Interview
Sisters In Arms: The Blow And EMA Talk Touring In Tough Times
Erika M. Anderson is resting her head on the table for a minute. It's been a long tour. A long year. And you can't blame…
Michael Tedder
|
December 14, 2017 - 12:58 pm
Credit:
Matador Records
Interview
Q&A: Stuart Murdoch On Belle And Sebastian’s New EP Series And The State They Are In After 20 Years
During the epochal period when Belle And Sebastian were making albums such as
If You're Feeling Sinister
,
Tigermilk
,
The Boy With The Arab Strap
and…
Michael Tedder
|
October 10, 2017 - 8:31 am
Credit:
J. Kempin / Getty Images
Interview
Q&A: Michael Cera Talks
Dina
And His Soundtrack Song With Sharon Van Etten
Michael Cera tends to come off as a music fanatic that occasionally moonlights as an actor. He played with Sex Bob-Omb in the film
Scott
…
Michael Tedder
|
September 25, 2017 - 11:44 am
Credit:
James Richards IV /
Distract Your Face
Sounding Board
At Riot Fest 2017, Jawbreaker Finally Became Rock Stars
It began the only way it could have begun. It began with "Boxcar."
Michael Tedder
|
September 18, 2017 - 3:33 pm
Credit:
AP/Leo Correa
Sounding Board
Queens Of The Stone Age Balance Chaos And Professionalism At Riot Fest
About a decade and a half ago, MTV began taping live specials at the Hard Rock Live in Orlando, Florida, where I was born and…
Michael Tedder
|
September 17, 2017 - 1:08 pm
Credit:
Juan Aguado/Redferns
Sounding Board
Ministry, New Order Demonstrate Their Staying Power At Riot Fest 2017
Halfway through last night's typically intense headlining set at Riot Fest, Trent Reznor took a second to address the crowd. "It's an honor tonight to…
Michael Tedder
|
September 16, 2017 - 1:24 pm
Credit:
Paulina Otylie Surys
Interview
Q&A: Tori Amos On The ’90s Revival, Missing Prince, And Whether Humanity Is Doomed
Pig-headed masculinity run amok? America in spiritual crisis? A dying Earth? This sounds like a job for Tori Amos!
Michael Tedder
|
August 29, 2017 - 11:05 am
Credit:
Bobby Bank/Getty Images
Interview
Q&A: R.E.M.’s Peter Buck On His New Band With Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker &
Automatic For The People
’s 25th Anniversary Reissue
Even at the height of R.E.M.'s success, guitarist Peter Buck didn't like to take breaks. During his free moments, Buck would play with Warren Zevon…
Michael Tedder
|
August 3, 2017 - 10:00 am
Credit:
Scott Dudelson/WireImage/Getty
Sounding Board
Nine Inch Nails Crushed Panorama With Controlled Rage
Whenever people ask what the first show I ever saw was, my standard response is, "Do you want the cool answer, or the real answer?"
Michael Tedder
|
July 31, 2017 - 1:42 pm
Credit:
Krista Schlueter
Cover Story
Ted Leo Is Like You
"I wrote this song 14 years ago," says Ted Leo, gazing at his tiny audience. "There would be nights that I would look at the…
Michael Tedder
|
July 6, 2017 - 9:55 am
Credit:
Ryan Faist
Interview
Q&A: PUP’s Stefan Babcock On Unexpected Success, What Comes Next, And That Song About Killing His Bandmates
About one year ago, the Toronto punk quartet PUP released their second album,
The Dream Is Over
, a set of 10 ferociously catchy anthems that…
Michael Tedder
|
June 15, 2017 - 12:13 pm
Credit:
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Interview
Q&A: Backstage at Governors Ball, Air Look Back On Two Decades of Being Fabulous
Stereogum is named from a lyric from the Air song "Radio Number 1," from the French futurists' 2001 LP,
10,000 Hz Legend
. As such, we…
Michael Tedder
|
June 9, 2017 - 1:37 pm
